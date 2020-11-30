Fortnite fans, be ye collectors or wannabe Switch players, Cyber Monday has a deal for you! As of today, a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle is available to purchase at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The value bundle includes "a uniquely decorated Nintendo Switch system with special art on the system and Nintendo Switch dock, a yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R), the Fortnite game pre-installed, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for The Wildcat Bundle. The Wildcat Bundle is an in-game pack that includes cosmetic items like the Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat Outfit." (For a list of participating retailers, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/deals.)

“When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want – whether it’s in TV or handheld mode,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “For families looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system this holiday, this bundle is the ideal gift for the Fortnite fan in their lives, or even someone who’s looking to try the game out for the first time.” More details from the press release follow below:

In addition to the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle, Nintendo is also hosting a Cyber Deals sale from now until Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, offering discounts on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games, such as Undertale, Rune Factory 4 Special, Hollow Knight and others are also featured in promotions through select retailers. (If you're looking for other video game gifts for the gamer on your holiday list, we've got solid suggestions for you here. And if you're wondering what you missed or what you should check out in the realm of video games, be sure to take a look at our list of the Best Video Games of 2020. One of the entries on this list is sure to be the 2020 Game of the Year, which means more discounts, deals, and special editions are certainly coming!)

For those looking to pick up a gift for an Animal Crossing fan this year or even jump in on the fun themselves, The Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition system is also available at participating retailers for purchase at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The system features pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch dock with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy. Start feeling those tranquil island vibes with the inviting imagery of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

