MasterWork: Forrest Galante on Doing the Impossible in Animal Planet’s ‘Extinct or Alive’

–

Welcome to Collider’s newest documentary series, MasterWork. Each episode of the show offers viewers an in-depth look at creative leaders in a variety of mediums, with a detailed account of what led them to their “master work” using interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

The inaugural episode of MasterWork put the spotlight on acclaimed writer-director Rian Johnson, and now we’re moving over to another unparalleled talent, Forrest Galante. Galante grew up in the bush of Africa surrounded by wildlife. At the age of 10, he named a new species alongside Rhodes Scholar Brian Gratwicke. Then at age 14, he found a California coachwhip snake 250 miles outside of where many thought they existed, essentially redefining their distribution. It should come as no surprise that Galante wound up becoming a passionate conversationalist ready and eager to do anything necessary to support wildlife and share his knowledge with the world.

Galante now hosts the Animal Planet series Extinct or Alive, a show that requires Galante to frequently put his life on the line in order to learn more about animals deemed extinct. Galante has found great success with the series which has now aired 18 episodes and one special, but it was quite the journey for Galante and his team to get there. Not only was it a great challenge just to get a green light for the show but even when they were up and running, the show was all about doing the impossible. How could they possibly make a compelling series about finding animals when there’s a good chance that most episodes wouldn’t conclude with a historic discovery? Turns out, Galante and his team figured out a way to delivery highly engaging and informative content time and time again.

Check out the second installment of MasterWork in the video player at the top of this article to follow Galante’s journey from his unforgettable appearance on the popular survivalist show Naked and Afraid, to getting one no after the next when first pitching Extinct or Alive, to the great risk involved in filming every single episode, the moment that was essentially his Oscar win, and loads more! In addition to Galante, this episode of MasterWork also features interviews with Extinct or Alive producers Patrick DeLuca and Steven H. Rockmael, and camera operator Mitchell Long.