The 1990s were a unique decade of cinema that produced very different types of films that were considered to be “blockbusters.” While the decade had its fair share of hit comedies, action films, and science fiction epics, there were many critically acclaimed awards contenders that also had significant box office success. Among the biggest events of the decade was Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of the acclaimed novel Forrest Gump. In addition to winning the Academy Award for Best Picture, Forrest Gump became the highest grossing film of 1994. Interested readers may have been slightly confused when they checked out the original source material, as the Forrest Gump movie is radically different from the book.

The Forrest Gump film negated some of the book’s more disturbing aspects, including storylines involving the characters’ more violent experience serving in the Vietnam War and some tragic details about his backstory that are only hinted at in the final film. Comparatively, the film focused on the broad appeal of Tom Hanks’ magnetic performance as the titular character, which helped the film become one of the biggest hits of Zemeckis’ career. Although it was certainly more light-hearted than the novel it was based on, the Forrest Gump movie cut out a storyline involving Hanks’ character going to space with an ape.

Why Does Forrest Gump Go to Space in the Book?

Despite a few minor changes, the first half of Forrest Gump is fairly similar to the novel. After meeting Lieutenant Dan (Gary Senise) whilst serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, Forrest becomes a national hero and eventually earns an audience with President Lyndon B. Johnson. As is depicted in the film, a ceremony held in his honor gives Forrest the opportunity to reunite with his childhood girlfriend Jenny (Robin Wright) in front of a crowd of cheering spectators. However, Forest’s disruptive activities soon attract the ire of local law enforcement officials and land him in a mental institution. While sitting in isolation, Forrest’s ability to do math in his head draws the attention of doctors who recommend him to NASA. He is offered the opportunity to leave the confined hospital and take part in one of the nation’s most ambitious space programs.

Forrest’s ability to make complex calculations in his head is perfect for an experimental mission that teams him up with the astronaut Major Janet Fritch, who is expected to be the first woman in space. In addition to Fritch and another astronaut, Forest’s mission to space includes an ape that he nicknames Sue. While a deviation from historical fact, this was a reference to NASA’s real history of sending apes to space. The mission requires a female ape that is less aggressive, but Forest and his crew realize one moment too late that Sue is actually a male. The mission is nearly thrown into complete chaos, but Forrest manages to calm down Sue by singing.

Although his ability to connect with Sue spares the mission from any truly disastrous consequences, Forest and his fellow astronauts crash land in New Guinea where they become hostages to a tribe of cannibals. The novel briefly turns into a survival thriller, as Forest and the other astronauts have no way to communicate with their superiors at NASA. However, Forest’s adaptability once again wins the day when he learns how to play chess by communicating with the tribe members. After he returns home, Forest becomes a national chess champion and meets President Richard Nixon.

Why Does the ‘Forrest Gump’ Movie Change the Book?

Although it may have made for an entertaining subplot, the space storyline didn’t fit within the tone that Zemeckis was aiming for with the Forrest Gump movie. While the film involves Forest interacting with many historical figures and becoming involved in famous events, it never suggests that he completely changes history. Involving Forest in a situation as high profile as an outer space mission would have stretched the believability of the narrative, and would not have reflected the character’s more humble origins. Hanks’ version of the character also may have been a bit too silly to be tasked with the responsibilities of leading a NASA mission; while he has no shortage of great quotes, Gump is a goofball who generally makes any situation he’s involved in more chaotic.

As exciting as the space mission would have been to see on screen, removing the NASA storyline allowed the Forrest Gump film to cut out some of the novel’s darker aspects. Sue the ape might have been a comical character, but the notion of Gump being trapped within an abusive institutional facility is more than a little disturbing. Additionally, dealing with cannibalistic tribes in New Guinea could have led the film to feature some potentially xenophobic clichés that would have seriously dampened the entertainment value.

‘Forrest Gump’ Has a Complex Legacy

Despite winning the Oscar for Best Picture, the legacy of Forrest Gump has been hotly debated. Some viewers view the film as a purely nationalistic celebration of all-American values, with Forrest’s journey from a humble life on the farm to a national spotlight representing the purest depiction of the “American dream.” However, others view it as a more deliberate work of satire that pokes fun at the importance placed on critical historical events in the 20th century. Regardless of the interpretation, Forrest Gump has had a significant impact on popular culture and remains iconic to this day.

The possibility of seeing another film reach the same level of success seems unlikely, as plans for a sequel to Forrest Gump were canceled. While Zemeckis and screenwriter Eric Roth briefly considered making an adaptation of the second novel Gump & Co., they felt that a film celebrating American values would be inappropriate in the aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy.

