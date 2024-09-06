One of the most iconic films of all time, with a Rotten Tomatoes score many would argue is not worth winning six Oscars, is finding major success on streaming thirty years after release. Forrest Gump, the 1994 period drama starring Tom Hanks, Gary Sinise, and Sally Field, has narrowly jumped into the top 10 most popular movies on Peacock, currently sitting in the #10 spot. The film tells the story of the United States from the 50s to the 70s through the eyes of Forrest Gump, an Alabama man with an IQ of 75 who only wanted to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart. In addition to Hanks, Sinise, and Field, Forrest Gump also stars Robin Wright, Rebecca Williams, and Sam Anderson, and currently sits at a 76% score from critics but a 95% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Forrest Gump was written by Eric Roth, who penned the screenplay from the novel by Winston Groom. Robert Zemeckis directed the film, which won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Tom Hanks for Best Lead Actor. Zemeckis is also known for his work on the 1985 classic film starring Michael J. Fox, Back to the Future, and he also directed the 1989 and 1990 sequels. After directing Forrest Gump, he helmed Contact, the 1997 psychological thriller starring Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey. He most recently reunited with Hanks on Pinocchio, and also worked with Steve Carell on Welcome to Marwen.

The ‘Forrest Gump’ Crew Will Reunite Later This Year With ‘Here’

During the same year that Forrest Gump celebrates its 30th anniversary, Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Robert Zemeckis, and Eric Roth will all reunite on another film. Here, which is expected in theaters on November 1, will tell a story through film like audiences have never seen before. The camera will stay in the same spot, as viewers get to see how much one place can change throughout thousands of years. Hanks and Wright will play love interests who inhabit a house that is featured within the one camera shot, and also have a family and grow old together.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Forrest Gump, now streaming on Peacock.

Forrest Gump The history of the United States from the 1950s to the '70s unfolds from the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75 who yearns to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart. Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Tom Hanks , Robin Wright , Gary Sinise , Mykelti Williamson , Sally Field , Rebecca Williams Runtime 142 Writers Winston Groom , Eric Roth Studio Paramount Pictures

