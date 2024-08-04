Released in 1994, Forrest Gump is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Winston Groom. It tells the life of the titular Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a young man born with a below-average IQ who grows up with his mother (Sally Field) in Greenbow, Alabama. As he tries to navigate the crazy and tumultuous decades of the Cold War, Gump is always in the right spot to witness many major historical events and crosses paths with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny (Robin Wright).

The movie captivated audiences and critics and won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, which remains a controversial decision compared to the similarly beloved The Shawshank Redemption and Pulp Fiction. Thirty years later, the film still delights audiences thanks to its heart and long list of iconic quotes. Many of them are simple in their delivery, making them easy to remember and highlighting their sincerity.

10 “You have to do the best with what God gave you.”

Mrs. Gump (Sally Field)

While operating his shrimping boat with his first mate and best friend, Lieutenant Dan Taylor (Gary Sinise), Forrest learns that his mother (Sally Field) is sick. When he gets to her house, he discovers that she is dying of cancer, but has accepted that it's her time. Mrs. Gump helps to explain death and destiny to Forest, which includes this quote.

As with most of the best Forrest Gump quotes, this one sticks out thanks to how universal and timeless it is. Life is tricky to navigate and everyone has their own individual trials and tribulations that can make things more difficult. Thus, the key to living a happy and fulfilling life is to do the best with what you have and make peace with yourself.

9 “What does normal mean anyway?”

Mrs. Gump (Sally Field)

Despite being a single mother to a son with special needs, Mrs. Gump did everything in her power to ensure her son had the same opportunities as anyone else. Unfortunately, Mr. Hancock (Sam Anderson), the principal of Greenbow County Central School, refuses to enroll Forrest due to his IQ being five points below the minimum requirement. Mrs Gump negotiates Forrest out of private school thanks to a speech including this quote, and by agreeing to sleep with Mr. Hancock.

This quote might sound a little basic to today's audiences, but it's important nonetheless. Humans tend to alienate and look down upon those who do not fit the idea of normal, but given the vast diversity among our species, the idea of normal is something that can't be achieved. The film also reinforces this idea by showing that Forrest was able to live a very successful and happy life despite his limitations.

8 "Now, Mama said there's only so much fortune a man really needs, and the rest is just for showing off."

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)

For most of his life, Forrest never had much in terms of money and learned to be content with what little he had. However, thanks to his shrimping business, and his friend Lieutenant Dan investing in Apple stocks, Forrest finds himself suddenly in possession of a large sum of money. When he recounts all of this to his listeners at the bus stop, he begins with this quote before eventually revealing that he donated a large portion of his money.

Thanks to the way society seems to glorify things like crunch culture and shine a spotlight on those with lots of money, it's easy for people to assume that having money equals happiness. However, happiness comes from accepting one's self first and foremost. Money can help provide security or acquire luxury items, but it can also be hollow without people to share it with.

7 “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)

Throughout his life, Forrest has had to endure people calling him stupid. Sometimes this is due to his low IQ, while other times it's because he remains committed to strange life choices, such as his decision to operate a shrimping boat after promising to with his best friend, Bubba (Mykelti Williamson). Whenever someone calls him stupid, Forrest responds with this quote.

In essence, the quote says that stupidity is defined more by a person's actions than by intelligence. While Forrest might have a difficult time grasping certain concepts, he proves himself time and time again to be a kind, caring person who keeps his promises and is always there to support his friends and family. In contrast, many of the film's "smarter" characters make fools of themselves due to not thinking through their actions.

6 “I may not be a smart man, but I know what love is.”

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)

After working to fix herself, Jenny re-enters Forrest's life and stays with him at his home. One night, Forrest proposes to her, but Jenny refuses. This prompts Forrest to tell her this quote, and though they sleep together later in the night, Jenny still leaves him in the morning due to her lingering difficulty with commitment.

This quote mirrors one said by Jenny earlier in the film, where she claimed Forrest didn't know what love was. But the truth is that Jenny, due to her trauma, is the one who doesn't understand love, while Forrest does due to his mother and the strong relationships he's made throughout his life. The quote also emphasizes that anyone can understand love, regardless of intelligence, since it's based on mutual trust and understanding.

5 “That's all I have to say about that.”

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)

While Forrest's life is one of wonder and amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, there are plenty of sad moments as well. His best friend died in Forrest's arms in Vietnam, his mother died of cancer, and the love of his life goes through many moments of darkness before they can truly be together. Whenever he recounts these moments to the folks listening to his story, he ends off with this quote.

Forrest usually presents himself as a kind and empathetic individual, but even he has his moments of emotional vulnerability. Yet rather than dwell on the bad moments, Forrest prefers to acknowledge that they happened and not spend more time thinking about them than necessary. This is a healthy way of processing grief without getting lost in it.

4 “Mama always said dying was a part of life. I sure wish it wasn't.”

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)

After decades of pining for one another, Forrest finally reunites with Jenny and gets to meet his son, Forrest Jr. (Haley Joel Osment). The two of them marry and get to spend some time together, but sadly, Jenny dies from a terminal illness. Forrest buries her under the tree they used to play in as kids and says this quote amidst his goodbyes.

Death is an inescapable fact of life, and it can strike people at any time without rhyme or reason. Yet death is also what gives meaning to life, since it encourages people to appreciate the small, day-to-day things, and cherish the relationships they foster. Still, this doesn't make the pain of losing someone any easier, especially if it feels like one didn't get to spend as much time with them as they'd like.

3 “My mama always told me that miracles happen every day.. Some people don't think so, but they do.”

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)

This is yet another quote Forrest says while talking to people at the bus stop. While at the time Forrest was referencing how he learned to run, it's proven true throughout the film as Forrest stumbles upon many different miracles in his lifetime. Sometimes he even creates miracles for others.

While this might just seem like conveniences that only happen in fictional stories, there is some truth to this quote. Every day brings new surprises for people, and something as simple as saying hi to someone can have a ripple effect in ways that none of us can foresee. Thus, small miracles can indeed happen every day, and over time they can lead to bigger ones that can change the course of someone's life.

2 "Run, Forrest, run!"

Jenny Curran (Hanna Hall and Robin Wright)

As a child, Forrest had to wear leg bracers in an attempt to straighten out his crooked back. This left him with a funny way of walking, which he used to inspire the dance moves of Elvis Presley (Peter Dobson and Kurt Russell). When a trio of bullies began throwing rocks at Forrest one day, Jenny told him to run, and in the process, his bracers came off, allowing him to run like never before.

This quote is catchy thanks to its simplicity, but also helps to represent a major theme of the film. While Jenny tells Forrest to run from danger, in the process of running, he discovers some of his greatest strengths and overcomes his weaknesses. This is seen again in Vietnam, where Forrest runs from the enemy and then, while going back to look for his friend Bubba, saves the lives of several men, including Lieutenant Dan.

1 “My mama always said life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.”

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks)

After receiving a letter from Jenny asking her to meet him in Savannah, Georgia, Forrest dresses in a nice suit, buys some chocolate for Jenny, and waits at a bus stop. While sitting, he recounts the story of his adventures to anyone who sits down with him. He also eats a few chocolates and dispenses this quote to his first listener.

Besides Hank's honest delivery, this line has become the film's most well-known quote because of its sincerity and applicability. One knows the basics of what to expect inside a box of chocolate, just as one knows the basics of life, but the details are different. Some chocolates will be sweet, some bitter, and all will be different shapes and sizes, which beautifully represent the unpredictability of life and how each experience leaves a distinct impression.

