America’s Dad Tom Hanks may be getting older, but that doesn’t stop him from cranking out movies. According to Deadline, Hanks is reuniting with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis on a new film titled Here. Forrest Gump writer Eric Roth is attached to write the script, adapting it from the 2014 graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. It will be the first time the Forrest Gump dream team has worked together in 30 years. The project is still in development, but it is reportedly of heavy interest to multiple competing studios and streamers and will auction soon.

Here was a critically acclaimed graphic novel that told the story of a single room over an expansive period of time. The novel delved into the stories of the people who occupied the room from the past and into the distant future. Here originally began as a 6-page comic strip that McGuire published in 1989, but was extended into a graphic novel in 2014.

Forrest Gump famously cleaned up at the Oscars, winning Roth, Hanks, and Zemeckis all Oscars in their respective categories before being awarded Best Picture. Eric Roth is a 7-time Oscar nominee, having just received one this year for his adapted screenplay for Dune. Zemeckis and Hanks have collaborated many times since Forrest Gump: Cast Away (for which Tom Hanks was also Academy Award nominated for Best Actor), The Polar Express, and the upcoming Pinocchio. Much like Forrest Gump, Here seems to be centered around a lengthy span of time, although seemingly much, much longer than the thirty years of Forrest Gump.

The concept of Here sounds very similar to previous Tom Hanks film Cloud Atlas, which also spanned a massive period of time and featured the interconnected stories of several different characters. Hanks currently has a pretty loaded slate of upcoming films, including Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, A Man Called Otto.(the English language remake of A Man Called Ove), and will be playing Geppetto in the aforementioned Pinocchio. Hanks can recently be seen in Finch, Greyhound, News of the World, and briefly as a cameo in Borat: Subsequent Movie Film.

The film will be produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s production company Playtone, as well as Robert Zemeckis’s production company Imagemovers. There is currently no release date set for Here.

