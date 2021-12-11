Forspoken, an upcoming action RPG by Luminous Productions and Square Enix, is expected to be released on May 24, 2022. The announcement was made during The Game Awards, which debuted the gorgeous combat-filled trailer.

The game will follow the story of Frey Holland, originally from New York City, but now has found herself stuck in the fantasy world of Athia. The fantasy aspect of the game really shines not only with the time-traveling but with Frey’s magical powers, which will play a huge part in navigating the diverse environment of Athia. Frey is accompanied by her sentient bracelet, Cuff, and along her journey, she encounters other characters, such as dictator Tanta Sila, archivist Johedy, and more. She also finds herself getting into a bit of trouble.

Earlier this year in March, the Director of Forspoken and the Head of Luminous Productions, Takeshi Aramaki, shared details about the project. He focused on the “incredible speed and fluidity” of Frey’s magical navigation around a “fantastical and dangerous land,” which is probably what players can expect to be doing a lot. Aramaki also mentioned a tiny detail regarding the game’s plot, stating that players will “unravel” the mystery behind Athia and “awaken something much more from within.” There is more to the game than what meets the eye, it seems.

Forspoken is expected to release on PlayStation 5 and PC only. You can read the synopsis and watch the official trailer below:

Forspoken is an action RPG where you will take on the role of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia. As Frey, you will embark on a thrilling, other-worldly adventure and face treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind the unknown land of Athia and awaken something much more from within.

