Will Smith's popular character and badass detective, Mike Lowrey, from the buddy cop franchise Bad Boys, has just been revealed as the latest pop culture character skin to join Fortnite, Epic Games revealed in a blog post.

The Mike Lowrey character will be added to the battle royale's item shop, however, Mike's partner, Marcus Burnett, played by the comical Martin Lawrence, will not be appearing in the game's event. The outfit includes the Detective's Bundle Back Bling. Players can equip Mike's dual-wielding pickaxes and loose cannon cutters in the Loose Cannon Set.

Fortnite's official blog post about the character notes his explosive methods when chasing bad guys across Miami's South Beach:

Mike Lowrey is one cool customer. Whether he’s involved in explosive action or a high-speed chase, he’s always undeniably smooth. And now, the South Beach detective is heading to Fortnite.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: 'Fortnite' Is Getting an 'Among Us' Like Mode, And it Looks Kind of Sus

The original Bad Boys film, directed by Michael Bay in 1995, was one of Will Smith's earliest film roles to launch him in the spotlight before appearing in other blockbusters. Bay returned to the characters in Bad Boys 2 in 2003, well after the actor had established himself as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors.

But the latest entry in the franchise, Bad Boys for Life, opened in theaters on Jan. 17, 2020 to positive reviews and a sizable box office take. However, the movie was abruptly taken out of cinemas when the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced movie theaters and most of the United States to shut down.

Bad Boys for Life was directed by the talented upcoming directors, Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, whose film schedule has gotten booked for the next couple of years. The duo has been attached to direct an HBO MAX movie based on the popular superhero, Batgirl, with In the Heights' Leslie Grace attached to the role of Barbara Gordon.

It was also just announced that the pair would be helming the long-in-development Beverly Hills Cop 4, featuring the return of Eddie Murphy in the iconic role of Axel Foley, with the film having been added to Netflix's lineup of projects for the streaming platform.

KEEP READING: Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop 4' and Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Set Production in California

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Apache Junction’ Trailer Promises a Wild West Story With Thomas Jane and Country Legend Trace Adkins Time to bring some punishment to the Old West

Read Next