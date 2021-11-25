The next big event in Fortnite will be the season finale for Chapter Two. The event itself is called "The End," and it is set to pave the way forward for the next chapter of the game. There are currently no dates or any official information on the next chapter, but the big "The End" update is currently scheduled for December 4th.

The narrative development for the update dates back to several seasons back when the game's world map was filled with a mysterious cube. This was followed by convergence and the formation of The Cube Queen, the one who will be responsible for the endgame.

A similar event was held previously when a huge black hole appeared, marking the end of Chapter One and leading to Chapter Two. The previous event was caused by several rifts appearing in the sky that eventually led to a catastrophic meteor crashing into the game's world. The game also went offline for some time, leaving players to stare at a black hole until chapter two was officially announced.

Image via Epic Games

RELATED: ‘Rock Band’ Creators Harmonix Being Acquired by Epic Games to Work on ‘Fortnite’

Similar to the previous event, this one will also mark the end of this chapter, and Fortnite will once again have a fresh start. The official site says players will "take on The Cube Queen in one last stand for the fate of the Island." The new event goes live on December 4 at 4 PM ET. Check out the reveal trailer for Fortnite's "The End" event below.

Here is the synopsis for Fortnite's "The End" event:

“With The Convergence complete, The Cube Queen prepares her endgame for the Island and nothing will ever be the same. Grab your weapons and fight the ultimate destroyer of all reality. Join “The End,” a one-time only, in-game event and battle for your legacy”

Which Battle Royale Game Is Right for Me? Check out this list and claim your next W.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email