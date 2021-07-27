There’s no time to lose if you want to get out alive.

Fortnite released a new Escape Map inspired by M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, a movie about a group of people trapped on an island where time moves a lot faster than usual. In the new Escape Map, groups of six players will need to run against the clock in order to survive the island, crafting tools and finding resources that can keep them alive. As with other Escape Maps on Fortinite, the Old-inspired level has a focus on survival elements, instead of offering a competitive shooter experience.

The new Escape Map was created by Team Unite, a duo of professional developers responsible for many maps available in the popular multiplayer game. All players must use a Creative Code available on Epic Games’ official website to access the map.

While the Old Escape Map is not an official partnership, the new challenge fits right in with the game. Fortnite is known for its bizarre crossovers, with the recent inclusion of NBA Champion LeBron James. Other recent crossovers include DC superheroes, The Walking Dead characters, and even special events inspired by the Terminator and Alien franchises.

Inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, Shyamalan’s latest movie was the top-earner on its opening weekend, even if the movie is competing with the highly-anticipated Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Reviews on Old haven’t been too kind to Shyamalan’s new movie, which could potentially hurt its box-office. However, the director has a reputation of building unbelievable plot twists, so there’s always a public curious enough to give his movies the benefit of doubt.

The Old-inspired Escape Map is available now both for PC and consoles. As for the movie, Old is available right now in theaters.

