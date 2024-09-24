With the recent slew of video game adaptations such as The Last of Us, Fallout, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more on the way, with the film Minecraft and Netflix announcing a Splinter Cell animated adaptation, it's shocking there hasn’t been an adaptation of Fortnite, especially considering its popularity. It's not like movie studios to be so patient with taking advantage of large IP, so why haven't they done so? Well, despite directors being interested, and nothing seemingly standing in the way, it would appear this shock will continue, as there are no plans currently for a Fortnite film, with the overall premise lacking potential due to its limitations.

Zack Snyder and Louis Leterrier Wanted To Direct a 'Fortnite' Movie

Despite the lack of a movie, there has not been a lack of creatives who would want to be involved with a potential Fortnite movie, with Zack Snyder telling IGN and Louis Leterrier telling Screen Rant of their respective desires to direct a Fortnite film. It's unsurprising that directors would be throwing their name in the ring considering how profitable the adaptation of such a huge IP could be, with the game supposedly generating an estimated $5.8 billion in revenue in 2021, according to Priori Data. Both directors have directed films within large franchises before, with Snyder famously being the directorial lead of the DCEU, as well as Leterrier's work on the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise and The Incredible Hulk.

However, it would appear that one director, at least currently, is more invested in the world, with that being Zack Snyder. Whilst Leterrier simply gave a short quote calling the game “incredible”, Snyder admits to diving down “a rabbit hole” in the Fortnite world. His son was supposedly quite influential in this, and Snyder's approach to fun action is the kind of style that would fit the aesthetic of Fortnite. Overall, either director would make respectable efforts at adapting this IP, though Snyder does seem to be the more invested of the two in the world of Fortnite.

Former Epic Games Boss Doesn't Think a 'Fortnite' Film Will Be Any Time Soon

Despite the interest from capable creatives, former Epic Games boss Donald Mustard has said multiple times that he does not think there is a strong possibility of a Fortnite film coming soon. To Collider in 2023, Mustard said this was because they were working on other projects, and getting an adaptation “green lit” wouldn’t be difficult. Whilst this will have filled fans with hope that it would be coming one day, Donald Mustard later told GamesRadar+ in May this year that Fortnite is “very unique to the medium” in which it exists right now, as a video game. Perhaps Mustard is referring to the action style and the freedom that Fortnite gives the user to experience the world in whatever way they want that cannot be replicated in film.

Therefore, unfortunately, it would not appear there are any plans in development for a Fortnite film adaptation as of right now. This could change in the future as there is everything present for it to happen. They have creatives willing to lead the project in Snyder and Leterrier, and according to Donald Mustard, they had good connections with film studios to get a potential project approved if they wanted. However, other projects have taken the focus, with there also being worries if a Fortnite adaptation could actually work due to the "unique" experience players have versus what audiences could have.

Whilst there, of course, have been Fortnite events that do explore wider narratives, these are used more so as marketing for celebrities, like the live concert by Eminem, or to freshen up the gameplay, like Season X's "The End" event, where the game was sucked into a black hole for a time. In these events, it does not seem to be the ultimate goal to give the fans a brilliant narrative. Mustard still thinks he knows “exactly” how he would make a Fortnite film, as he told GamesRadar+, but as of right now, it looks like Fortnite fans will have to wait before this battle royale comes to the big screen.