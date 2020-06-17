Jason Momoa’s Aquaman Dives into a Flooded ‘Fortnite’ in Season 3

Back in April, Marvel’s Deadpool joined in on the Fortnite fun. Now, a DC Comics superhero will get a chance to make an even bigger splash.

Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman will officially be wading into the Epic Games’ waters later this season. Chapter 2, Season 3 of the world-famous game now finds players up to their necks in floodwaters that have consumed the island; sounds like a perfect place for DC’s master of the deep. Players will get a chance to unlock the avatar — with both the golden armor option and the beach-ready versions available — by completing a series of related challenges. But that’s just part of the content waiting for you in the latest Battle Pass. More details follow below.

Check out the Season 3 Splashdown launch trailer here:

The Island has flooded, there are new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and… sharks to ride? Survive more than just the Storm. Adapt to the new flooded way of life on the Island. Watch your back! Defend yourself from new Marauders as they crash down onto the island and challenge your survival. There’s plenty more to discover in Season 3 dive in now! Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins. ESRB Rating: Teen with Violence.

And here’s your Season 3 Battle Pass Gameplay trailer: