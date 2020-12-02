The Zero Point has been unearthed and Agent Jones needs the help from the greatest Hunters across all Realities.

Can't wait to get your next fix of The Mandalorian? Well, it might just come from an unexpected source. The Lucasfilm-produced Disney+ series, made famous by Baby Yoda, is teaming up with Epic Games for the new season of Fortnite. The father-son duo from the Star Wars universe joins other new hunters in Season 5 through the game's Battle Pass. You can see their introduction in the trailer above, but more adventures are on the way.

Via Epic Games' page for the new season of the Battle Pass, you can get a look at the new outfits for Mando (including his classic busted armor and the new Beskar steel hotness), along with Reese, Mancake (a gunslinging stack of sentient pancakes), Mave, Kondor, Lexa, and Menace. They'll be joining the hunt with Fortnite's Zero Point event, featuring a new desert landscape and a variety of new and familiar locations in which to hunt down others attempting to escape the loop.

If none of that makes sense to you, you'll want a refresher on the latest events of the mega-popular multiplayer looter-shooter. Be sure to check out the official page here for more. There are plenty of ways to spend your cash -- both in-game and IRL currency -- in Fortnite, but if you pick up the Battle Pass for 950 v-bucks, you'll have the opportunity to earn back almost twice that amount in-game. And honestly, for fans of Baby Yoda, any cost is worth the price to spend a little more time with the newly named character. Time will tell if blue macarons are included or not.

