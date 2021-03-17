In an exciting twist to the newly-released Fortnite Season 6, Variety has now revealed that the directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo from the Avengers franchise helmed the action-packed cinematic trailer. Beyond being a free-to-player multiplayer experience, Fortnite prides itself by introducing rich lore with every new season. This time it’s no different, and they recruited the acclaimed filmmakers to help them tell their story.

The Cherry directors shared that they worked closely with Epic’s Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard in shepherding a character-driven storyline for Season 6, beyond just the trailer: "It’s been fantastic working with the team at Epic. Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we think Donald Mustard is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into unexplored territory."

Mustard himself explained why Season 6 is so pivotal to Fortnite and its ever-expanding lore while praising the Russos as the perfect choice to help achieve their ambitious plans:

“The Zero Crisis Finale is a defining moment for what’s coming next in the evolving experience of the island and Chapter 2 in the game. When we were laying out the story for Season 5 and Season 6 we wanted to tell it in a really authentic and character-driven way, and we knew there was no one better to help us do that then the Russos.”

The cinematic trailer is a treat for long-time film and video game fans as it fuses iconic characters from both mediums to populate Jonesy’s (Troy Baker) journey through the map. As the Fortnite protagonist makes his way to the Zero Point, he encounters Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Conner and Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in a very satisfying action beat that will drive fans crazy — not to mention the Predator, God of War's Kratos, Street Fighter's Ryu, and Halo's Master Chief also make blink-and-you-miss-it cameos.

You can drop in with your friends and try out Fortnite Season 6 right now. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Chapter 2 "Zero Crisis" finale below:

