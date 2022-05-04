Just ahead of Star Wars Day on May the 4th, Epic Games has joined in on the festivities a little early, announcing that the weapons and characters from the galaxy, far, far, away are making a triumphant return to Fortnite.

Announced in a blog post on the Epic Game website, it was revealed that from May 3, all the way to May 17, Star Wars-themed weapons, skins, and challenges will be once again available to use in both Fortnite Battle Royale & Zero Build. These weapons include four different types of lightsabers. You can go for the classics like Luke Skywalker's green lightsaber or Obi-Wan Kenobi's blue, or you can go for the more unique purple lightsaber wielded by Mace Windu or the imperfect design of Kylo Ren's. Whichever side of the Force you fall on, you have an option to pick from. Also being introduced to the game is the iconic E-11 Blaster, the weapon of choice for your average Stormtrooper as well as the weapon used by the Mandalorian Boss in Chapter 2: Season 5 of the popular title. The weapon makes a return but this time, players can use it themselves to get that coveted Victory Royale.

There are also all-new challenges introduced to the game that will be available until May 17. These challenges include things like "using Jedi contraband" or in other words, a lightsaber and others themed after Star Wars. Each May the 4th Quest rewards XP, and upon completing five of them, players will earn an Empire Banner. There is also the return of every non-Battle Pass Outfit will be making a return to the game's Item Shop. These returning character skins will be the Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, the Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Krrsantan.

Fortnite has had multiple crossovers with the Star Wars series over the last few years with these weapons being introduced to the game as well as skins and items related to characters from the franchise, including Din Djarin, the lead character of the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian being a boss fight found on the map as well as the skin unlocked upon purchasing the Chapter 2: Season 5 Battle Pass. There was also the famous (or more likely infamous) crossover between the two that saw Fortnite hold an event alongside the release of Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which concluded with the message from the resurrected Emperor that kicks off the events of that film and was noticeably absent from the film itself.

The return of Star Wars content to Fortnite will last from May 3 to May 17. May the 4th be with you!

