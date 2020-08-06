Facebook Messenger

Possible ‘Tenet’ Easter Egg Hidden Away in ‘Fortnite’ Because of Course There Is

August 6, 2020

Christopher Nolan‘s new movie Tenet may be arriving in international markets before opening in U.S. movie theaters, but Stateside fans may have another way to enjoy the filmmaker’s latest mind-bending flick. Following up on a previous stunt that saw the new Tenet trailer dropping on Epic Games’ Fortnite, it seems that Nolan & Co. are at it again. Another potential movie Easter egg could be hidden away within the battle royale for fans to find, possibly teasing a bigger event to come.

GamesRadar has the details on this one. Though technically they got at least some of the intel from the following Tweet from journalist Ben Walker:

Crank that volume up when you head into this area because the potential Tenet teaser isn’t just a visual mystery, it comes with an audio cue and clue as well. GamesRadar says you should be able to hear a bit of Tenet‘s signature score from Ludwig Göransson (or perhaps just a sampling from the movie’s latest trailer) in this area. Or maybe you won’t hear it at all. Who knows. Either way, the orange suitcase and odd little artifact could be a Tenet Easter egg in disguise, so keep an eye on that location in the days and weeks ahead.

As for the movie itself, here’s the synopsis as we know it so far:

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”

 

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Tenet also stars Robert PattinsonElizabeth DebickiKenneth BranaghMichael CaineHimesh Patel, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson and will arrive in theaters starting August 26th, and in the States over Labor Day weekend.

