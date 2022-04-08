Fortnite is continuing its quest to have a piece of just about every blockbuster film and notable IP in its fold. The latest movie to join up with the ever-popular battle royale is Robert Eggers' highly anticipated Viking epic The Northman which is quickly approaching its April 22 debut in theaters. Rather than simply have Alexander Skarsgård's shirtless, revenge-hungry Amleth become a skin in-game though, the Fortnite crew decided it would be better to simply make an entire RPG within the game to celebrate the upcoming release.

Appropriately titled Vengeance, the game within a game lets players take control of a Viking, albeit one with a cartoony glowing ax and armor, in a Norse wilderness complete with mystical enemies, Viking ships, and camps befitting a Norseman. The announcement from the official The Northman Twitter account didn't give much to go on apart from a trailer showing gameplay of a Viking with his wolf companion hacking away at enemies and picking them off with arrow shots. Luckily, it's completely free to play as of right now if you use the creative code 6089-1011-3272 within Fortnite's Creative Hub, so you can jump right in and see what awaits.

Eggers' latest film is a gritty, brutal period piece co-written with Icelandic poet Sjón that follows the Viking prince Amleth on his quest for vengeance against his uncle Fjölnir. As Amleth is coming of age, Fjölnir murders his father and kidnaps his mother, setting a course and a mantra for the young Viking's life that will one day lead him to kill his uncle. It's hard to imagine the terrifying realism of an Eggers film exemplified by Fortnite, but if you needed any help imagining it, the trailer is overlaid with more The Northman appropriate audio. It doesn't really gel with the game's more cartoonish visuals but points for effort nonetheless.

The Northman boasts a massively talented cast led by Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, and Willem Dafoe. Early reactions are calling it Eggers' most ambitious film to date and one of his best for capturing the epic scale of the Viking age along with the cruel reality of it all. The extreme attention to detail combined with the director's signature flair for visual storytelling through the period it's set in make it one of the year's must-see films.

Check out the official announcement of Vengeance below and give this The Northman-inspired RPG a whirl ahead of the film's release on April 22.

