The New York-based animation distributor GKIDS has announced that tickets are now being sold for Ayumu Watanabe’s (Children of the Sea) most recent anime film, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, which will be having a special premiere event and a limited theatrical release next month. Tickets went on sale this weekend on Saturday, April 29.

From acclaimed Studio 4°C, the anime film is based on Kanako Nishi’s 2014 novel Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor (“Gyokō no Nikuko-chan” in the original Japanese) which has sold over 350,000 print copies. A manga adaptation was released last year drawn by artist Sugisaku and has since been collected in a single volume. The film originally premiered in Japan on June 11, 2021.

This heartwarming dramedy with a touch of magical realism is set in a relatively quiet seaside town and centers around Nikuko’s family of two. Lady Nikuko (Shinobu Otake) is a single mother with an imaginative 11-year-old daughter named Kikuko (Cocomi). Together they both live in a small boat in the harbor, but that’s where their similarities end. While Nikuko is brash, bold, and sometimes gullible, Kikuko is quieter and pensive. Unlike her mother, the young girl simply wants to fit in while navigating the daily dramas of being a middle school student. One day, their peaceful life is shaken by a revelation from the past which threatens their bond.

The script was written by Satomi Ooshima, with Kenichi Konishi as chief animation director and in charge of the character design, and Sanma Akashiya as creative producer. Other members of the voice acting cast include Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer), Hiro Shimon (Connie Springer in Attack on Titan), and Riho Yoshioka (Akane Aioi in Her Blue Sky).

In partnership with Fathom Events, GKIDS is holding fan viewing events for the anime movie which will be played in theaters across the nation on Thursday, June 2. This will be followed by a limited theatrical release which begins the next day, June 3. In addition to the full feature, the Fathom Event screening will be having an introduction to the picture by Watanabe and Akashiya, as well as a premiere of Ushio Tazawa’s anime short series Deji Meets Girl.

Tickets for the Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko fan event are currently on sale at Fathom Events' official website — theaters and participants may be subject to change.

