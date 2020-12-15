Forza Horizon 4 players have likely been enjoying the solid tip-to-tailpipe open-world racing game since it launched back in 2018, but a new car in the lineup adds a bit of the futuristic fun to the mix. And you don't even have to buy Cyberpunk 2077 to get it!

As teased during The Game Awards, Forza Horizon 4 racers can get their hands on V's iconic vehicle, the custom Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech racer, perhaps the slickest of all the game's rides. Here's how:

Head to your world map and filter for New content in your menu

Look for a new street scene in Edinburgh labeled _:NIGHTCITY.EXE:_

From there, all racers of various experience levels should be able to get the car, but you'll need some preparation:

The race takes place on a rainy night under wet road conditions, meaning you'll do best with an all-wheel drive car.

You'll also need to complete the event using an S-1 class vehicle, so choose wisely. And good luck!

This isn't the first time Forza and another title have had a vehicle crossover event: There was Halo's unlockable rough-and-tumble Warthog and, more recently, Final Fantasy XV's roadtrip-worthy Regalia.

Need a teaser for your tricked-out new ride? Check it out here:

Get behind the wheel of the Cyberpunk 2077 car, now available for free in Forza Horizon 4!

Haven't played Forza Horizon 4? No worries! If you have Xbox Game Pass, you can check it out right now! And you might as well knock out the above-mentioned mission to earn yourself a sweet new ride.

