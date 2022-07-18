Craig McCracken is set to develop reboots of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and The Powerpuff girls at Hanna-Barbera Studios. The animator originally created both series that became a staple for every '90s kid. The 2004 cartoon series Foster’s Home focused on building friendships and the importance of friends set in Madame Foster’s home where imaginary friends, who either get lost or the kids outgrow them, stay. Similarly, The Powerpuff Girls follows Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup three super-powered pre-school girls, created by Professor Utonium, as they strive to save their town from various threats.

The Emmy Award-winning creator, producer, and director is back at the studio to helm the reboots where he began his career 30 years ago in 1992. Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe said in an official statement, "The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up. Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends will return as an original preschool animated series featuring a whole new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends who are just as silly and playful as the original bunch. The original series ran for six seasons on Cartoon Network garnering many awards and critical acclaim. During its run, the show earned six Emmy awards. The show featured fan-favorite characters like Mac voiced by Sean Marquette, Wilt voiced by Phil LaMarr, Eduardo voiced by Tom Kenny, Coco voiced by Candi Milo, and Frankie voiced by Grey DeLisle among others.

The Powerpuff Girls reboot will revisit and expand upon the world of the original series as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup face off against a gallery of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats. The original series which debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998, earned two Emmy Awards and countless animation honors throughout its 78-episode run. The original show featured Cathy Cavadini as Blossom, Tara Strong as Bubbles, and E. G. Daily as Buttercup.

The development of both projects at the studio will be overseen by Sarah Fell, VP, Original Kids and Family Animation. Currently in production at Hanna-Barbera Studios are series like The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe, the highly anticipated The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network.