The Big Picture Two iconic Cartoon Network shows, Regular Show and Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends, are getting new spin-offs.

The upcoming spin-off of Foster's Home will be titled Foster's Funtime for Imaginary Friends, targeting a preschool audience.

In addition to these shows, Adventure Time will also be returning through a new spin-off series and a movie, expanding the beloved Cartoon Network universe.

Two of Cartoon Network's iconic shows will be returning with brand-new spin-offs. During this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, it was revealed that new spin-offs of Regular Show and Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends will enter production soon. These two programs stopped airing on Cartoon Network in 2017 and 2009 respectively. However, it has yet to be revealed when these newly announced spin-offs will hit TV screens.

According to Variety, these two shows are slated for production under Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barabera Studios Europe. While Regular Show's spin-off title and plot are still under wraps, Foster's upcoming spin-off will be titled Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends. This reboot was first teased back in 2022 when it was reported that new Foster's and Powerpuff Girls shows were being developed. Unlike the original 2004 series, Foster's Funtime is set to target a preschool audience. It was also reported that Bloo and Madam Foster would be the only characters returning to this show.

Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends and Regular Show aren't the only titles that received updates in this year's Annecy Festival. It was also confirmed that Adventure Time will return through a new spin-off series and a movie.

What Is 'Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends' About?

Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends is an animated series that first aired in August 2004 and ran for six seasons. The show mainly takes place at a foster home for imaginary friends that children outgrew. The show follows Mac and his friend, Bloo, who isn't listed for adoption and only agrees for him to stay at the home as long as Mac regularly visits him.

The show featured an excentric collective of characters, including one who speaks Spanish, another who lays plastic eggs, and one who was created as a parody of Michael Jordan. Starring in this series includes 13 Going 30's Sean Marquette, Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate's Keith Ferguson, Futurama's Phil LaMarr, Spongebob Squarepants' Tom Kenny, W.I.T.C.H.'s Candi Milo, and The Powerpuff Girls' Tom Kane. The cast for the new spin-off has not been set yet. Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends found major success during its runtime. The show's first season received an average critics score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and won multiple "Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation" Emmy Awards from 2005 to 2009.

Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends and The Regular Show spin-offs have yet to announce release dates. Stay tuned for more updates. Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends is available on demand.

