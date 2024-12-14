When used correctly, the “found family” is one of the best tropes on television. It brings together an unlikely group of people who, in the beginning, might not like each other, have anything in common, or trust each other. But give it a few episodes and some incredible backstories, and these characters wind up doing whatever it takes to be there for one another and, in some cases, keep one another safe from outside threats.

It is a trope that has spanned decades, seen in popular sitcoms such as The Golden Girls and Friends and skipping genres to superhero shows like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Whether it be good friends in similar circumstances or people (enemies) who are thrown together and forced to play nice, these TV shows prove that family is more than just blood; they can be found in the most unlikely of places.

10 'Shadow and Bone' (2021–2023)

Developed by Eric Heisserer

A television adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s novels, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, Shadow and Bone is set in the Grishverse, a place where people practice the “small science,” a fold divides the country, and criminals run rampant. While the series technically focuses on Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), it is the criminal organization, The Crows, that brings viewers into a found family dynamic. Living in the underworld of Katterdam, Kaz Bekker (Freddy Carter) leads his gang in many enterprises, doing whatever it takes to “earn” money. While he has a lot of henchmen at his disposal, there are only a few people Kaz trusts, including Inej (Amita Suman), Jesper (Kit Young), and, eventually, Nina (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias (Calahan Skogman).

They might not be on the right side of the law, but this group's individual troubled pasts bring them closer together, learning how to survive while protecting each other's backs from their numerous enemies and threats. With personal scars, the Crows find ways to comfort one another, a hard feat in a world that is very cruel to those considered to be at the bottom of the pecking order. Even so, they find a family within their little group, grounding each other when times are hard and working together to make their lives better.

9 'The Golden Girls' (1985–1992)

Created by Susan Harris

The Golden Girls features an ensemble cast of legends, including Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. In the sitcom, the actresses' characters are brought together as housemates, with widows Blache, Rose, and Sophia, as well as divorcee Dorothy. Four older women who have lived full lives and are now living together under one roof are bound to have setbacks, especially with their differing personalities.

Even so, they wind up coming together as a found family, being there for one another during tough times, good times, and everywhere in between. The sitcom is one of the best to grace the small screen, with the premise winning several awards; it ran for seven seasons and paved the way for the sequel series The Golden Palace. Between the sarcastic banter, intelligent quips, and the overall realistic dynamic between the four women, it is hard not to want to be a part of their little family in Miami.

8 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' (2013–2020)

Created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen

Brought together aboard The Bus, Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) brings a group of S.H.I.E.L.D agents on a whirlwind journey filled with aliens, traitors, 804s, evil androids, and time travel. While some of the characters are already friends, such as Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), the distinct divide in skillset makes it so Ward (Brett Dalton) and May (Ming-Na Wen) aren’t exactly personable. They’re specialists, trained to get the job done by themselves. And then there is Sky/Daisy (Chole Bennet), a hacker who isn’t even an agent and is brought on as a consultant, only to prove herself in the field.

With nothing in common, this group eventually figures out how to work with one another. In close quarters and needing people to have their backs in dangerous situations, Coulson’s team becomes a family, doing whatever it takes to keep one another safe while fighting various enemies. The fact that they found a family with one another made it that much harder when Ward betrayed the team, going to Team HYDRA and leaving them behind. It was a massive plot twist at the end of the first season, a break in the family that sticks with the team and makes them a bit skeptical around new people.

7 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009–2017)

Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec

Following the story of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) as she finds out her town of Mystic Falls is much more than it seems, The Vampire Diaries takes viewers on a whirlwind story through the supernatural. An orphan after losing her parents in an accident, Elena and her brother Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen), who is actually her cousin, find comfort in their hectic lives of vampires, werewolves, hybrids, hunters, and witches with their friends. A group of people who they’ve grown up with, Bonnie (Kat Graham), Caroline (Candice King), Matt (Zach Roerig), and Tyler (Michael Trevino), stick by the Gilberts no matter what. And then there are the Salvatore brothers, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley), two vampires who are outsiders to the group but quickly find their footing within their close-knit dynamic.

With a new threat pretty much every day, it is seen early on that the characters in The Vampire Diaries would do anything for one another, even if it means sacrificing their own life to save one of their friends. Unfortunately, saving their friends typically means someone gets kidnapped, changed into a vampire, or gets put into an eternal sleep, but, as a found family, these characters wouldn’t have it any other way.

6 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (2016–2022)

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer

A group of both heroes and villains from the Arrowverse, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is unlike any other show in the DC universe. Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) brings together the likes of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Martin Stein (Victor Garber), Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller), and Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) as they travel on a time-traveling spaceship, the Waverider, doing their best to save the timeline from what they call aberrations. Along the way, this group of heroes and villains find themselves in strange places, fighting in a North American Viking outpost, in the year 1717 with Blackbeard, and even Hollywood after Helen of Troy sparks a war that was never supposed to happen.

As one would assume, a rag-tag group of heroes and villains is bound to have their fair share of issues. There are disagreements, internal fighting, and morals that are checked time and again. The thing is, this group of characters has one thing in common: they’d do anything for one another. After fighting alongside one another and saving each other more than once, The Legends come together as a family, one that definitely bickers and picks on one another and gives each other quirky nicknames, but one that will take someone down if they decide they can do those things to a member of the team.

5 'The Mandalorian' (2019–)

Created by Jon Favreau

Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian is a space Western that grabbed the attention of fans. The series follows Din Djarin, aka Mando (Pedro Pascal), a lone bounty hunter and one of the coolest characters in the Star Wars franchise with exceptional combat skills who is tasked with retrieving Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, a child who is strong with The Force. Instead of handing the child over to the Imperial Forces, Mando goes on the run to protect Grogu. Over the course of eight episodes, Mando finds himself in a strange predicament. He becomes very protective of the child and begins to have a father-like relationship with him.

Considering The Mandalorian is part of the epic space opera, viewers probably weren’t expecting to see a familial relationship form between a bounty hunter and a child he was supposed to hand over. Of course, Star Wars isn’t a stranger when it comes to showcasing a found family, especially one with a morally gray bounty hunter in the mix! The difference here is that a child was thrown into the mix, someone who, while strong with The Force and gets Mando out of sticky situations a time or two, doesn’t have any formal combat training. It is a very unlikely relationship that winds up being one of the best in the franchise.

4 'Stranger Things' (2016–)

Created by The Duffer Brothers