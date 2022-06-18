With Father's Day coming up, it’s a perfect opportunity to celebrate some of our favorite dads in fiction. However, not all families are biological: the found family trope is one of the most beloved in popular culture. Whether this found family fills the role of parent, siblings both, or more, it provides an uplifting emotional core for many stories, from Marvel films and Star Wars to Disney movies like Lilo and Stitch. Within this trope lies another that is equally popular and heartwarming: the found parent. This list will look at fathers in particular, and some of the most memorable ways they have manifested themselves in film and television. These relationships prove that everyone is deserving of love and that two people don’t have to be related, or have even known each other from birth, to forge a bond that will last a lifetime. Here are seven iconic found fathers in film and television look back on in celebration of Father's Day.

RELATED: 10 Things To Watch On Disney+ With Your Dad For Father's Day

Din Djarin & Grogu – The Mandalorian (2019 - Present)

Image via Lucasfilm

You knew it was coming. But considering this irresistible duo was based on one of the most legendary actual father and child relationships of all time – Ogami Itto and his child Daigoro in the Japanese Lone Wolf and Cub series – how can Din and his small green adoptive son help being iconic? Mando and Grogu meet under the worst circumstances possible: with one hunting the other for a priceless bounty, knowing he is innocent of the fate that awaits him. The child’s presence in Din’s life allows him to open up in a way that would have never seemed possible. Mando's complete lack of self-consciousness as he carries around an adorable green infant around during an otherwise very macho job makes him and their dynamic that much more endearing and fun to watch. It’s also a testament to the writing of The Mandalorian that one of the most compelling emotional bonds on television today is between a character who doesn't talk much and another who doesn’t speak at all.

Uncle Iroh & Zuko - Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 - 2008)

Zuko’s (Dante Basco) paternal figure in Avatar: The Last Airbender is, in fact, related to him. However, Uncle Iroh is a far cry from Zuko's actual father, a man that Zuko is hell-bent on pleasing. In fact, he is so desperate to prove himself to his real father that he fails to notice that the only father he will ever need, who loves him despite all his flaws, has been beside him all along. His character arc is not only about redemption, but also it's about letting go of insecurity and the fault of mistaking gentleness for weakness. The fact that Uncle Iroh’s (Mako) capacity for forgiveness is greater than that of Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill) doesn’t make that forgiveness worth less; a lesson Zuko finally learns when he betrays his uncle in order to regain his Father’s approval. Though it’s one of Zuko’s worst moments as a character, it, and the time he later spends at the Fire Nation after regaining favor, plays an essential role by showing him the hollowness of the kind of approval he was pursuing and the kind of strength he thought he admired.

Geralt & Ciri - The Witcher (2019 - Present)

Image via Netflix

The father-daughter relationship between Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) spans across games, books, and the TV series. First portrayed in The Witcher novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski, then in the video game of the same name, its latest iteration has been in the uber-popular Netflix series, which recently completed its second season. Before Ciri is born, Geralt helps free her father Duny (Bart Edwards) from a curse. When asked what reward he would like, the Witcher invokes the Law of Surprise: a reward whose nature is unknown both to the man offering it and to the one receiving it. In this case, Geralt asks for that which Duny has, but does not know of. When it is revealed that Ciri's mother, Pavetta (Gaia Mondadori) is pregnant, this binds Ciri to Geralt by destiny. While Season 1 shows them finding one another, Season 2 develops the relationship between these two characters whose fates are intertwined.

Hector & Ricky - Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

In Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople, 13-year-old Maori boy Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison) is an orphan placed into the care of a foster aunt, Bella Faulkner (Rima Te Wiata), and her gruff bush hand husband Hector, referred to as Hec (Sam Neill). After Bella’s sudden death, child services decide to send Ricky back to the orphanage. As a result, Ricky runs away. Hec tries to go after him, but injures himself, making it necessary for the two of them to camp out together in the wilderness. Their disappearance, meanwhile, sparks a national manhunt, which is further fueled by rumors that Hec may have abducted Ricky and might be a pedophile. Due to their personal histories, neither Ricky nor Hec wants to turn themselves in, and it turns out that there’s no better bonding experience than being on the lam in the New Zealand wilderness.

Rooster & Mattie - True Grit (1969, 2010)

After her father is murdered by his cowardly hired hand Tom Chaney (Jeff Corey, Josh Brolin), 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Kim Darby, Hailee Steinfeld) hires aging, one-eyed U.S. Marshall Reuben “Rooster” Cogburn (Jeff Bridges, John Wayne) to help her bring her father’s killer to justice. Initially, Rooster doubts Mattie’s grit and her ability to hold her own on the dangerous mission she’s paid him to undertake, and Mattie is disdainful of his attitude and heavy drinking. However, their growing respect, followed by mutual admiration, ends with Rooster becoming a father figure to Mattie. In the 1969 version, 14-year-old Mattie shows Rooster her family graveyard and, knowing he has no family of his own, tells him she wants him to one day be buried next to her. Rooster gratefully accepts the offer. In the 2010 version, an epilogue shows a much older Mattie finding Rooster buried in a Civil War cemetery, and in response, she moves the coffin to her family plot.

The T-800 & John Connor - Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Skynet sends the advanced T-1000 Terminator (Robert Patrick) back in time to eliminate John Connor (Edward Furlong) in 1995. In response, the human resistance sends back the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) – the Terminator model from the first movie, now re-programmed, to protect John. As John, his mother, Sarah (Linda Hamilton), and the reprogrammed Terminator spend more time together, Sarah notices how John bonds with the Terminator, confiding in it and teaching it to be more human. Despite his monotone exterior, the Terminator pays attention to John, protects him, is willing to play games, and allows himself to be taught. Sarah reflects that “of all the would-be fathers who came and went over the years, this thing–this machine–was the only one who measured up.” This only makes the final moments of the film all the more heartbreaking. It’s a testament to the writing of Terminator 2: Judgment Day that the destruction of a machine that acts so much like a machine (and who was also the villain in the first movie) has the emotional effect that it does.

Hopper & Eleven - Stranger Things (2016 - Present)

Image via Netflix

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, we see just how much Hopper’s (David Harbour) supposed death has affected Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who views him not only as her father but also as a hero. He becomes her caretaker in Season 2 and, just like with any father and daughter, their relationship is not without its hurdles, whether those hurdles are prepubescent boys or monsters from alternate dimensions. And Hopper's concerns about his adoptive daughter don’t just include her safety going up against the aforementioned monsters from other dimensions or her powers; they include the mundane anxiety of watching one’s child grow up, possibly too fast. It’s clear how much the two characters mean to each other. Each fills a hole in the other’s heart that desperately needed to be filled before they met, and their relationship has allowed them to start healing. Their connection makes Hopper’s sacrifice in Season 3 all the more meaningful, and his separation from Eleven in Season 4 all the more difficult. Here's hoping we'll see them back together soon.