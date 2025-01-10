There's something particularly terrifying about watching a horror movie that gives the illusion that what audiences see is real. That's what makes found-footage movies so incredibly frightening and thrilling to watch. Since the turn of the century, after the commercial smash hit that was The Blair Witch Project, found-footage flicks have become a dominant presence in cinema, scoring huge box office records and growing a significant following.

What would horror pop culture be like now without other iconic hits like Paranormal Activity, Incantation, and the V/H/S franchise to frighten and amaze, entertaining countless moviegoers with their chilling stories? Indeed, there are some truly magnificent, even perfect, found footage movies from which to choose. But how about the ones that are almost perfect? The following ten films are flawed but still impressive found-footage tales that deliver genuine terror and excitement. They're not the most well-made or spotless films, but they are still worth watching.

'Devil's Pass' (2013)

From Renny Harlin, the mind behind thrilling action cult classics like Cliffhanger and The Long Kiss Goodnight comes Devil's Pass, a 2013 film offering a unique theory to the bizarre real-life events of the Dyatlov Pass incident. Following five American college students, it sees them trekking through the Ural Mountains, trying to figure out why nine Russian hikers mysteriously died on a trip back in 1959. However, they soon get their answers as they become part of a terrifying government cover-up.

Harlin's film is a one-of-a-kind delight, full of mind-bending thrills, gripping suspense, and compelling mystery. Admittedly, some of the characters are generic, and the reveal of what happened to the hikes seems a bit goofy and absurd, but the story is still quite entertaining nonetheless. It's not trying too hard to be deep or convoluted; it's just telling a creepy tale with unique creature designs and a few genuinely good scares. It's a shame Devil's Pass doesn't get much mention when it comes to other found-footage films.

'As Above, So Below' (2014)

Anyone afraid of cramped spaces might find this next one difficult to watch. Directed by John Erick Dowdle, As Above, So Below is a 2014 film that takes viewers on a dark, nightmarish journey under the streets of Paris, France. It follows an ambitious alchemy scholar as she leads a documentary film crew into the Paris catacombs in search of an ancient relic able to grant eternal life. But, along their journey, strange occurrences and dark memories from each of their pasts lead the crew to realize they've crossed into a portal to Hell.

This criminally underrated supernatural horror film deserves more recognition for its uniqueness. Though it did well at the box office, its less-than-stellar critical response hasn't really done As Above, So Below did any favors in recent years, as it doesn't get brought up as much when discussing the subgenre. Some complaints are valid, from it being a bit clichéd to insufficient scares. However, it's still an intriguing watch that makes the most of its unique premise and unsettles viewers with its great suspense and claustrophobic setting. It may not be a stand-out or the scariest found-footage movie, but it is still quite thrilling.

'The Tunnel' (2011)

Continuing with another claustrophobic nightmare flick, The Tunnel is a 2011 Australian horror movie, directed by Carlo Ledesma. Shot in a documentary style, it tells the story of a journalist and her camera operator as they recount the day they were attacked by an unseen, horrifying creature stalking them while they and several unlucky colleagues were exploring an abandoned train tunnel underneath Sydney.

The Tunnel is an underappreciated found-footage film that blends the best parts of films of its subgenre. It's dark and dreary and shows how trapped and hopeless the characters are. Now, admittedly, its premise is a bit generic, and we never fully get to see or get an understanding of what it actually is that's stalking the film crew. But, despite its glaring issues, there's much to enjoy from this eerie Australian jem. It has a decent mystery with some perfect build-up and suspense. It honestly doesn't fail in its attempts to give audiences a frightening experience.

'Unfriended: Dark Web' (2018)

Directed by Stephen Susco, Unfriended: Dark Web is a 2018 internet-themed horror film that is a loose sequel to the 2014 movie Unfriended. Moving away from the supernatural elements of the first installment, this story is about a terrifying human threat, following several friends as they play a deadly game for their lives with a shadowy internet hacker group after one of them comes across a lost laptop.

A sequel that in many ways is better than its predecessor, Unfriended: Dark Web is a fascinating and eerie film full of terror and decent suspense. It's a unique premise that explores the horrors of hacking and how easy it could be for someone to invade other people's privacy on the internet. Admittedly, it's not all perfect, as it requires much suspension of disbelief and some of the ways the hackers kill people are too outlandish. Still, it's a pretty entertaining and chilling film that'll leave anyone watching it feeling paranoid the next time they open up their computers.

'Creep' (2014)

One of the scariest movies of the 2010s is director Patrick Brice's 2014 found-footage horror film Creep, starring Brice himself and actor Mark Duplass. It follows a freelance videographer, Aaron, as he spends a day following a dying man, Josef, as he leaves video messages to his unborn son. But things aren't what they appear with Josef as Aaron slowly realizes this man hides a horrifying dark side.

Creep is a profoundly unsettling movie that shows the audience what it must feel like in the shoes of a serial killer's next victim. The suspense is nail-biting, the tension feels palpable, and the performances of the two actors, especially Duplass, are spectacular and help make the film look realistic. The drawbacks are that its second act isn't as suspenseful or compelling as the intense first act, and there's no look past this issue: it features arguably some of the worst character decisions in horror history. But despite a few flaws, there's no denying the film gives an unforgettable viewing experience. It's one of those eerie flicks that get more enjoyable and terrifying with every watch.

'Quarantine' (2008)

John Erick Dowdle returns to this list with another fascinating found-footage flick, Quarantine, a 2008 American remake of the 2007 Spanish zombie film [•REC]. Starring Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter, it follows her TV reporter character and her cameraman as they join a fire-fighting team to a distress call, only to be locked inside an apartment building quarantined after a mysterious virus turns some residents into ravenous killers.

Quarantine is an intense, nightmarish film that honors its international counterpartin many ways. Capturing the shocking, claustrophobic mayhem of the original, it is a worthy remake that doesn't deviate from its source material. Some would argue that this film has flaws, as it copies a little too much from [•REC], being almost shot-for-shot and not being all that surprising. While it doesn't do anything new, there is still a lot of excitement to get out of when watching this movie. It's action-packed and monumentally terrifying. Surely, no one will get bored while watching it.

'The Visit' (2015)

After the disastrous failures of The Last Airbender and After Earth, director M. Night Shyamalan needed a comeback and later found one in the mid-2010s with his surprise hit The Visit, a 2015 found-footage thriller that brought the uniquely talented filmmaker back to his horror roots. The film follows two young siblings as they document their first stayover at their estranged grandparents' house. However, as they start noticing their grandparents acting incredibly strange, it slowly becomes apparent to the two that this couple is not who they appear to be.

An intense thriller with chilling performances, great tension, and gripping suspense, The Visit is a thrilling watch that excites audiences with its mystery and charm. It's a welcoming return to form for Shyamalan, who, here, can shock audiences again with his unique storytelling. While it's a good comeback, it still suffers a few issues Shyamalan has been criticized for, mainly the bizarre dialog and the use of an underwhelming, predictable plot twist everyone saw coming. It's still a genuinely good flick, though, and it's worth a few more watches now and again. While it's not The Sixth Sense, The Visits is one of the most liked films of Shyamalan's career.