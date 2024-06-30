The popularity of the 'found footage' technique is one of the most innovative developments in cinema in the last 50 years. With its origins in the 1960s, 'found footage' filmmaking developed a reputation for being associated with the horror genre due to its use in the 1980 exploitation horror film Cannibal Holocaust and being popularized in the mainstream by The Blair Witch Project in 1999. Found footage films are presented as 'real' footage captured by characters in the film's universe, lending films a first-person perspective rather than the traditional omniscient perspective afforded by traditional film making.

Although found footage films have exploded in popularity in American horror films of the 2000s, global cinema has also made excellent use of the technique, both in horror and in a wider range of genres. Additionally, found footage is used in 'mockumentary' style films, slightly differentiated by their use of more deliberate and stylized editing techniques. Taking all of global cinema into account, these are our picks for the 10 best international found footage and mockumentary style films.

10 'Be My Cat: A Film for Anne' (2015) - Romania

Directed by Adrian Țofei

Written and directed by Adrian Țofei, Be My Cat: A Film for Anne is a 2015 Romanian psychological horror film. The film follows Adrian (Țofei), an aspiring filmmaker with an obsession with Anne Hathaway, who is attempting to convince her to work with him by making a film demo using Romanian actresses in the place of Anne. However, Adrian's instability becomes increasingly clear as the film progresses and he begins putting his actresses in great danger.

Adrian Țofei is incredibly unsettling in the lead role, alternating between expressing an almost childlike sense of innocence and a dangerously sadistic streak. The film's found footage style is used to great effect, with the acting and characterization being highly realistic and enhanced through the film's blend of scripted and improvised dialogue. As Romania's first found footage horror film, Be My Cat: A Film for Anne is a strong and unique example of international found footage.

9 'Banned From Broadcast: Saiko! The Large Family' (2009) - Japan

Directed by Toshikazu Nagae

Saiko! The Large Family is a 2009 Japanese TV movie directed by Toshikazu Nagae in the 'Banned From Broadcast' series. The film is presented as a documentary presented by a Western filmmaker (Veronica Addison) centered on a large family who are gradually revealed to be concealing dark and sinister secrets. With troubles ranging from the death of the former patriarch to a string of accidents plaguing the children, the family begin to appear cursed, either by the supernatural or something even darker.

Saiko! The Large Family is a highly unique mockumentary, building a sense of unease in its viewers by withholding crucial information from the audience. The film is subtle, unsettling and immaculately edited, perfectly recreating the style of Western documentaries that exoticize Japanese culture. Extremely rewarding for viewers who enjoy rewatching and theorizing about movies, Saiko! The Large Family is an underrated and extremely interesting international mockumentary film.

8 'The Devil's Doorway' (2018) - Ireland

Directed by Aislinn Clarke

The Devil's Doorway is a 2018 Irish horror film directed and co-written by Aislinn Clarke. Set in 1960, the film follows two Catholic priests, Father Thomas (Lalor Roddy) and Father John (Ciaran Flynn), as they are sent to a Magdalene Laundry to investigate an alleged miracle of a Virgin Mary statue weeping blood and are confronted with signs of the supernatural and occult. The film uses its horror in order to explore themes of misogyny and institutional corruption in an extremely dark aspect of Irish history.

The film does an excellent job of appearing period-accurate, making use of 1960s-style visuals and sound design to bring its story to life. In addition, the performances are very strong, particularly from Lalor Roddy as the moral yet jaded Father Thomas and Helena Bereen as the institution's sinister Mother Superior. Socially and politically engaged in its portrayal of historical evils perpetuated against vulnerable Irish women, The Devil's Doorway is a fresh take on religious horror and an underrated highlight of international found footage.

7 '[REC] 2' (2009) - Spain

Directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza