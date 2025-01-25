The found-footage subgenre is a realm of limitless potential. Where else can viewers get immersed in thrilling stories shot in a style that makes them feel like what they see is real? For decades, this iconic filmmaking technique has significantly impacted on our pop culture, drawing in huge box office numbers and critical acclaim. They weren't always the best, but there have been some remarkable found-footage movies over the years.

The following ten entries are found-footage films that stand out the most for being perfect from beginning to end. They're wildly entertaining, captivating films that use this filmmaking style to their advantage, and even helped change the game and break new ground for the subgenre. While this technique has mostly been seen in the horror genre, not all the films listed below are horror, but they are found-footage movies nonetheless. From epic fantasies and superheroes, to horror classics, here are ten of the most perfect found-footage movies.

10 'Trollhunter' (2010)

Directed by André Øvredal

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Kicking off, we have Trollhunter, a 2010 dark fantasy thriller directed by André Øvredal from Norway. It's a fascinating story that follows a group of college students documenting and investigating bizarre bear attacks in a forest. However, things soon take an unexpected turn when they encounter an experienced hunter who hunts down trolls.

Trollhunter combines multiple genres, from fantasy and dark comedy to folk horror, all into one unique, thrilling story. Shooting in a mockumentary style worked extensively in the film's favor, adding a sense of realism that draws audiences in more than had it been shot any other way. Along with some likable performances and stellar effects that still look remarkably good today, Trollhunter is a memorable entry in the found-footage subgenre and will only improve with age.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Troll Hunter Release Date October 29, 2010 Runtime 103 minutes Director André Øvredal Writers André Øvredal Producers John M. Jacobsen Cast Otto Jespersen Hans

Glenn Erland Tosterud Thomas

Johanna Mørck Johanna

See All Cast & Crew

9 'Searching' (2018)

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty

Image via Screen Gems

From director Aneesh Chaganty comes a 2018 techno-thriller, shown mostly on smartphones and computer screens. Starring John Cho and Debra Messing, Searching follows a worried widowed father, David Kim, who struggles to find his daughter after she mysteriously disappears one night. As an investigation ensues, it soon becomes clear to David that she may have been kidnapped.

It uses its found-footage technique to tell a compelling, unique story that warns audiences about the dangers of technology and how it can be used to invade and stalk people without their knowledge. Performances are all around spectacular, especially John Cho, who, mostly known for his raunchy comedic roles in the American Pie and Harold & Kumar franchises, is perfectly cast as a flawed but devoted father who won't stop finding his daughter. Searching is an edge-of-your-seat mystery thriller with shocking turns and powerful suspense.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Searching Release Date August 24, 2018 Runtime 101 Director Aneesh Chaganty Cast John Cho

Sara Sohn

Alex Jayne Go Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH RENT

BUY



8 'Noroi: The Curse' (2005)

Directed by Koji Shiraishi