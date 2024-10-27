Found footage is a subgenre of horror that aims to make a film more immersive or realistic by making it seem like it has been shot by amateur filmmakers who are experiencing these paranormal events while attempting to record the footage for a documentary, student projects, or other related purposes. Found Footage works best in simplicity, but that is still kind of hard to execute.

There's no shortage of movies that have fallen flat on their faces while trying to make effective use of the technique, so it can be kind of hard to find good ones. The greatest found footage horror movies are those that aren't only good at executing their basic premise but can actively scare the pants off of even the most steadfast horror aficionados. These are the most frightening found-footage horror films, immersive pieces of cinema that feel so real, even though everyone knows that they're not. They will be ranked based on their overall quality, how well they use the found footage genre, and, most importantly, how genuinely terrifying they are.

10 'Butterfly Kisses' (2018)

Directed by Erik Kristopher Myers

Image via Gravitas Ventures

Butterfly Kisses is about a struggling videographer named Gavin (Seth Adam Kallick), who finds a collection of VHS tapes in his in-laws' basement. Even though they are explicitly labelled "don't watch," that's exactly what Gavin does, editing the tapes together for one chronological supercut. Initially, all seems well, feeling like just an amateur documentary about a local urban legend, but Gavin soon finds himself becoming obsessed as things get weirder and weirder.

Butterfly Kisses is much more psychological and less supernatural than typical found footage films. Its relative plausibility and the fact that it addresses the real issue of obsessive stalkers make it feel more grounded in reality, which definitely adds to how scary it feels. Butterfly Kisses is not the greatest or scariest movie in the found footage subgenre, but it's still a whole different kind of scary than typical horror is.

Butterfly Kisses (2018) Release Date October 23, 2018 Cast Seth Adam Kallick , Rachel Armiger , Reed Delisle , Matt Lake , Eileen Del Valle , Janise Whelan , Michael Whelan , David Sterritt , Steve Yeager , Andy Wardlaw , Margaret Ehrlich , Matt Davies , Monika Butke , Mike Jones , Erik Kristopher Myers , Eduardo Sánchez Runtime 91 Minutes Writers Erik Kristopher Myers Expand

WATCH ON TUBI

9 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sánchez

Image via Artisan Entertainment

The Blair Witch Project was the film that put the found-footage genre on the map, and even though it isn't the first to utilize the formula, it is still a pioneering piece of cinema that caused an explosion of similar films. Shot with a teeny-tiny budget of less than a million, The Blair Witch Project follows three film students who venture out into the woods of New England to investigate legends of a supposed witch living in the area. They initially assume it to be hogwash, but of course, they get more than they bargained for.

The titular witch does not physically appear in the movie, so the film relies on many psychological techniques to bring fear. It is not what you see that's scary, but what you don't see. The forest itself constantly changes around them, causing the students to become lost and disoriented, and mysterious effigies and fetishes begin to appear around them. The Blair Witch Project is brilliantly done, forgoing most standard horror techniques to craft a psychological nightmare that is as bewildering as it is terrifying.

The Blair Witch Project Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 30, 1999 Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes Writers Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez , Heather Donahue

8 'Hell House LLC' (2016)

Directed by Stephen Cognetti

Image via Shudder

Hell House LLC is the name of a fictional haunted house that has all the standard animatronic props and dim lighting one would expect to find in the average haunted house attraction. The catch is that this one actually had 15 people pass away in it, which prompts a paranormal investigation. Documenting the entire journey, these investigators find that the creepy setpieces of the attraction are only secondary to the very real threat that lurks within.

Hell House LLC was followed by two sequels, but rarely are the sequels just as good as the originals. The first film in the franchise still reigns supreme as the scariest and the best. It really does feel like going through a crummy haunted house attraction, only this time the danger is very, very real. Due to the nature of the attraction, Hell House LLC is very claustrophobic and naturally riddled with darkness, as most good horror films are.

Hell House LLC Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 1, 2016 Cast Gore Abrams , Alice Bahlke , Danny Bellini , Theodore Bouloukos Runtime 93 minutes Writers Stephen Cognetti

7 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Directed by Oren Peli

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paranormal Activity is another pioneering member of found footage that came with an even smaller budget than The Blair Witch Project and was shot in just a few days. Paranormal Activity is about a couple living in their home who begin to experience frightening occurrences that they believe to be paranormal. Deciding to get to the bottom of things, they set up a series of amateur cameras in their home to record all the goings-on at night.

As the days go on, the entity besieging them only gets more and more aggressive, attacking them and violently disturbing the home. It's a lot more in-your-face than The Blair Witch Project, yet maintains an impressive aura of believability in spite of its nearly non-existent budget. Paranormal Activity makes effective use of what it's got and makes something out of nothing for an experience that is truly unforgettable and terrifying.

Paranormal Activity Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 16, 2009 Cast Katie Featherston , Micah Sloat , Mark Fredrichs , Amber Armstrong , Ashley Palmer Runtime 86 minutes Writers Oren Peli

6 'V/H/S/94' (2021)

Directed by Jennifer Reeder, Chloe Okuno, Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Ryan Prows, & Steven Kotzanski