When The Blair Witch Project premiered in 1999, it forever changed the horror genre by popularizing the then largely unexplored found-footage subgenre. As its name implies, found footage is a film technique that allows many filmmakers to make great movies on lower budgets. Found footage gave many movies a more realistic feeling, enhancing their scariness and making the experience feel even more discomforting.

However, found-footage horror films can be a mixed bag; doing the most with the least is a talent that, sadly, not many possess. Whether it's due to bad acting, incoherent plots, or simply failing to live up to the promise of their format, some found-footage movies fail to deliver the scares associated with the horror genre. From disappointing sequels to controversial and disturbing movies, these are the worst found-footage films ever made, cinematic eyesores that only get worse with age.

10 'Grave Encounters 2' (2012)

Directed by John Poliquin

Grave Encounters 2 follows Alex Wright (Richard Harmon), a film student obsessed with the original Grave Encounters movie, believing it to be real footage. Alex and his friends investigate the abandoned Collingwood Psychiatric Hospital, where the first film was shot to prove it was real. As they explore the building, they experience terrifying supernatural events. Malevolent spirits trap the group inside the hospital and begin to torment them.

Grave Encounters 2 is a disappointing sequel to a very clever and beloved movie. The premise revolving around film students investigating whether a found-footage movie is real or fictional is a very promising premise. However, the sequel fails to build suspense and instead resorts to cheap jump scares. The scares are repetitive and offer nothing new. Additionally, Grave Encounters 2 tries to be self-aware, but its meta approach falls flat, leaving viewers more confused and uninterested than engaged.

9 'The Outwaters' (2022)

Directed by Robbie Banfitch

The Outwaters follows a group of four friends — Robbie (Robbie Banfitch), Angela (Angela Basolis), Scott (Scott Schamell), and Michelle (Michelle May) — on their trip to the Mojave Desert to shoot a music video. They soon start to experience strange sounds, disorienting visuals, and eerie occurrences, leading them into a nightmarish experience. As the situation grows increasingly violent and unexplainable, they struggle to survive an unseen force that defies reason and logic.

The Outwaters was the ambitious debut of Banfitch as a director and writer, but it fails to deliver a cohesive or compelling narrative and instead relies on abstract and disorienting cosmic horror elements. The reliance on surreal imagery that often feels random and disconnected without a structured plot makes it impossible for the audience to follow and understand the movie. Sadly, despite its potential, The Outwaters ultimately falls short in its attempt to be an avant-garde horror movie.

8 'The Devil Inside' (2012)

Directed by William Brent Bell

The Devil Inside follows Isabella Rossi (Fernanda Andrade) as she travels to Rome to investigate the truth behind three brutal murders committed by her mother when she was subject to an exorcism years earlier. Isabella teams up with two priests who conduct unauthorized exorcisms. As they delve deeper into Maria’s case, they uncover she is possessed by a terrifying demon that can jump between bodies, and the situation soon spirals out of control.

The Devil Inside is just another exorcism movie with nothing new to add to the genre. Its lack of innovation is far from a cardinal sin, though. Instead, The Devil Inside's biggest flaw is its ending, which is infamously abrupt and offers no resolution. Instead asks the audience to visit a website "for more information on the ongoing investigation" into the case of the Rossi family. However, the website offers no answers either, giving the movie an "unfished" feeling that makes it seem like a gigantic waste of time.

7 'Area 407' (2012)

Directed by Dale Fabrigar and Everette Wallin

Area 407 centers on a group of passengers who survive a plane crash in a remote area near a top-secret government facility. As they attempt to find rescue, they encounter terrifying creatures that seem to be part of secret experiments conducted at the facility. The group must fight to survive while grappling with the growing realization that they are trapped in a nightmare with no apparent escape.

The movie falls short of delivering a compelling experience and is hindered by poor pacing and a lack of character development.

Area 407 struggles with both its execution and its adherence to found-footage conventions, leading to a frustrating experience for viewers. The movie falls short of delivering a compelling experience and is hindered by poor pacing and a lack of character development. The special effects and creature design are underwhelming, and the performances and dialogue are stiff and unrealistic, preventing the audience from feeling scared for the survivors. Surprisingly, Area 407 was followed by a sequel that isn't much better.

6 'Slender' (2016)

Directed by Joel Petrie

Slender focuses on a group of friends who want to make a documentary. One day, while on a train, they come across a woman who claims her children were taken by the Slenderman and decide this is the subject of their documentary. A few months later, they interview the woman for their documentary, where she claims that she remembers nothing about the Slenderman after going on medication. Still, the group is ready to do whatever it takes to make their documentary.

Slender is a movie where nothing happens most of the time; it's just men talking with each other. Even when something happens, and the documentary crew is endangered, the audience feels nothing for them, as they are awful people unafraid to prove just how terrible they can be. Slender fails miserably at being scary or engaging, as there are barely any scares or suspense. It is also very disheartening that Slenderman doesn't appear in a movie about him, making the whole thing seem like a waste.

5 'The Changing of Ben Moore' (2015)

Directed by Jason Mills

The Changing of Ben Moore follows the titular Ben (Umberto Celisano), a young orphan living with his foster brother, Derick (Corey Beaulieu), in their aunt’s house. The brothers start documenting their everyday lives and nocturnal activities. Eventually, Ben starts experiencing blackouts and missing time, and things get more complicated when Ben's dog dies and his girlfriend goes missing, with the filmed content revealing a bizarre truth.

The Changing of Ben Moore goes on for too long, meaning viewers will have to go through countless unnecessary scenes for the reveal.

In The Changing of Ben Moore, there are a few special effects used but are not top-tier, which is explained by the budget. Most of the actors give very weak performances, making it impossible for the audience to immerse themselves in the experience. Like many of the worst-ver movies, The Changing of Ben Moore goes on for too long, meaning viewers will have to go through countless unnecessary scenes for the reveal, highlighting the issues with the pacing.

4 'Megan is Missing' (2011)

Directed by Michael Goi

Megan Is Missing is presented as a documentary made by the police to bring awareness to the importance of online safety for children. The movie follows Megan Stewart (Rachel Quinn), a 14-year-old girl who disappears after meeting a stranger online. After Megan's disappearance, her best friend, Amy (Amber Perkins), launches an investigation and starts talking to the same stranger, eventually disappearing, too.

Although supposedly a cautionary tale about online safety, Megan Is Missing feels exploitative and sensationalized to shock watchers as much as possible. Moreover, Megan Is Missing prioritizes shock value over being a good movie, neglecting the psychological manipulation employed by online predation and instead focusing on graphic scenes. The movie fails to build up the necessary suspense surrounding the central kidnapping of Megan, decreasing its impact.

Megan Is Missing Release Date May 1, 2011

3 'Attached: Paranormal (2021)'

Directed by Rob Jankowski

Attached: Paranormal follows the story of a man found dead in his home, with the authorities initially deeming it a suicide. Years later, a local detective's son leaks the tapes of the incident onto the internet, revealing paranormal events leading up to the man’s death and suggesting his demise may not have been as straightforward as originally believed. The footage exposes unsettling supernatural occurrences in the house, sparking a new investigation.

The movie attempts to follow the classic found-footage formula but fails to offer anything fresh or engaging.

Attached: Paranormal lacks originality, atmosphere, and well-executed scares. The movie attempts to follow the classic found-footage formula but fails to offer anything fresh or engaging. The pacing is slow and uneven, with long stretches where very little happens, making it difficult to maintain viewer interest. Moreover, the character falls into the stupid horror protagonist category to the point where viewers simply can't sympathize with him.

2 'The Gallows Act II' (2019)

Directed by Chris Lufing and Travis Cluff

The Gallows Act II follows Auna Rue (Ema Horvath), an aspiring actress who performs a monologue from the cursed play "The Gallows" in hopes of getting online attention. After posting her monologue, strange and terrifying events unfold after a vengeful ghost tied to the play returns to haunt her. As Auna is drawn deeper into the curse, she starts experiencing disturbing visions and paranormal attacks, threatening her life and the lives of those around her.

Mixing found-footage and traditional horror, The Gallows Act II is a sequel to The Gallows, which was already divisive. However, The Gallows Act II has been critically panned by both critics and audiences. The only thing that connects The Gallows Act II to its predecessor is the play and the ghost, but the tone and central themes are very different. Also, the filmmakers' decision not to rely completely on the found-footage technique contributes to their failure to create a suspenseful atmosphere.

1 'August Underground' (2001)

Directed by Fred Vogel

August Underground follows two sadistic killers who record their gruesome crimes on a handheld camera. The movie doesn't follow a traditional plot; instead, it shows a series of graphic, violent crimes where the two men torture, mutilate, and murder their victims. August Underground resembles a home video or a snuff film filmed by real murderers to document their heinous crimes and was followed by two sequels sharing the same premise.

With no real plot, August Underground instead relies on extreme and disturbing content to shock audiences. While similar movies have their place in horror in the exploitation genre, the movie's senseless cruelty and extreme gore make it difficult to engage with or find any meaning in the story. August Underground offers no context or story to tie the brutal events together. This lack of structure or emotional depth makes it not only an unpleasant experience but also an ugly, misguided, and reprehensible work, easily becoming the worst found-footage movie ever.

August Underground Release Date January 1, 2001

