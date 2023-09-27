Crime procedural series have served as a true cornerstone genre for decades on television. Whether it be the many spin-offs of Law & Order or NCIS, audiences are always drawn to the "case of the week" structure that has led to thousands of episodes across multiple seasons. The genre also creates many found families in the investigative teams that the viewers invest in especially when life-threatening danger arises in dire situations. With such a densely populated range of crime procedural shows, it proves a challenge for any new series to provide a fresh take on the genre so that audiences will tune in. This Fall, a new series rises to the occasion to hopefully draw in viewers on NBC which is Nkechi Okoro Carroll's crime drama Found.

The project began development in August 2019 and was originally a "put pilot" for the ABC network. However, NBC ended up ordering the pilot for the series in January 2022 with Shanola Hampton (Shameless) cast in the lead role two months later. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved By the Bell) joined the cast in April 2022 just before the series was fully ordered at NBC. Production took place in the last quarter of 2022 and carried over to the first quarter of 2023 after the encouraging schedule shift that saw the series move from a midseason premiere to a Fall premiere. With the new TV season upon us, Found is just around the corner for viewers to watch. You won't have to search any further for clues when the helpful guide below provides all the details on the highly anticipated new crime series Found.

When Does 'Found' Come Out?

Image via NBC

The show was originally slated for a midseason premiere in February earlier this year. However, it was announced in January that the series was pushed to a Fall premiere date, which is Tuesday, October 3 at 10/9c time. New episodes will then be released weekly every following Tuesday.

Where Can You Watch 'Found'?

The crime drama will exclusively air on the NBC channel. It will also be available to stream on Peacock every Wednesday after an episode has aired.

Watch the Trailer for 'Found'

The official trailer was released by NBC on September 12. It opens with a flashback of Shanola Hampton's Gabi as a teenager who was a kidnap victim who escaped from her kidnapper played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. This traumatic experience led to Gabi becoming a well-known recovery specialist who is involved with successfully solving missing people cases much to the chagrin of the police. She forms her team who are just as determined to save other missing victims. However, no one knows the true madness of Gabi's method of finding people, which is the ominous arrangement with her former kidnapper, who serves as a trapped consultant to help her get in the minds of kidnappers and criminals. On September 20, we got a new "First Look" video for Found, going behind the scenes with the cast to explore the world of the show. See it right here:

How Many Episodes Does 'Found' Season 1 Have?

The first season received an order of 13 episodes from NBC. The season will play through till a possible mid-season cliffhanger before the holiday season at the end of the year. It will then finish the back half of episodes from January 2024 onwards. Check out the episode titles and dates that were given from NBC press releases below.

Episode 1: "Pilot" - October 3, 2023

Episode 2: "Missing While Sinning" - October 10, 2023

Episode 3: "Missing While Widowed" - October 17, 2023

Episode 4: "Missing While A Pawn" - October 24, 2023

Episode 5: "Missing While Undocumented" - October 31, 2023

Related:'Quantum Leap' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

What's the Plot of 'Found' About?

Image via NBC

Found joins the network television slate of crime procedural shows, but this time with a focus on missing people cases. The official logline for the series reads as follows:

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The series tackles the ongoing issue of missing people, especially within the lens of how it impacts people of color drastically. It promises a fresh take on the crime procedural with a great diverse cast and even some unique twists that were highlighted in the trailer and the recent "first look" video. Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll added the following statement on the importance of the series following its announcement:

Getting to put Found on the air and share it with everyone is such an incredible dream come true. The situation with missing people in this country is truly an epidemic in and of itself. I was inspired to create Found to not only entertain, but to help be part of the solution.

Related:‘To Catch A Predator’ Ended 15 Years Ago, But Chris Hansen Never Stopped Hunting

Who's In the Cast of 'Found'?

Image via NBC

Shanola Hampton leads the series as Gabi Mosely, a missing person recovery specialist who runs a crisis-management firm dedicated to the cause of finding people. She also holds a dark secret and past of being a kidnap victim of a mysterious man named Sir who is played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Hampton is best known for her role as Veronica Fisher on Shameless. She also worked on films like Through the Glass Darkly and Things Never Said. Gosselaar is popularly known for his teenage role as Zack Morris in Saved By the Bell. He went on to star in other TV series like Franklin & Bash, NYPD Blue, and the gone-too-soon canceled series The Passage and Pitch.

Gabi's team includes four devoted members who all share mutual experiences related to missing people. Kelli Williams plays Margaret Reed while Gabrielle Walsh is Lacey Quinn. Williams worked on previous TV series like The Practice and Lie To Me. Walsh featured on shows like Close Enough, 9-1-1, and Lucifer. Arlen Escarpeta portrays Zeke Wallace and Karan Oberoi completes the team as Dhan Rana. Escarpeta was involved with the TV series The Oath, David Makes Man, and The Magicians. Oberoi recently starred in Roswell New Mexico and was featured in The Flash and Legacies. Another associate of Gabi is a police officer named Detective Mark Trent, portrayed by Brett Dalton. Dalton is best known for his role as Grant Ward in Agents of SHIELD and had recurring roles on other shows like Chicago Fire and The Equalizer.

When and Where Was 'Found' Filmed?

The show's filming period began last year in October 2022 based on an Instagram post from director Demane Davis. After the premiere date for the series was moved, filming was extended until March 2023 when lead star Shanola Hampton posted on her Instagram that the series had wrapped. Filming mainly took place in Atlanta, Georgia based on the Instagram posts of assistant director Mona Sumibcay.

Who are the Creators of 'Found'?

The showrunners for Found are Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Sonay Hoffman. Carroll has worked as a co-executive producer for previous series like All American, The Resident, and Rosewood. Hoffman previously worked as a co-executive producer for series like For Life, Daredevil, and American Crime. Carroll and Hoffman are writers and executive producers for the series alongside Greg Berlanti (Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (The Flash), Lindsay Dunn (From), and Leigh London-Redman (Gotham Knights). Shanola Hampton is also a producer for the show.