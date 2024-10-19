Unrelenting. If there is one word to describe Hugh "Sir" Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the central antagonist in NBC's Found, it is unrelenting. After a season of being held captive by Found heroine Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and being forced to help her solve missing persons' cases as penance for his abduction of her twenty years prior, he's out now, and uh-oh! Season 2 of the crime procedural is working its way towards being some of the scariest television broadcasting now. Sir is out of the basement. His goals are singular. And his methods are unpredictable. In a tense cat-and-mouse game where playing at all means losing something, Gabi is being forced into a dark dance of Sir's making— but perhaps of her own, too.

Sir Being An Obsessive Weirdo Is Terrifying

With the cat out of the bag, it isn't so much a question of what Sir will do. It's a question of what he won't. Though he claims to not be a killer, he's already poisoned Gabi's friends and re-abducted her sister-figure, Lacey Quinn (Gabrielle Walsh). And free of his cage, he has far better access to Gabi and her friends than ever. Sir's single-minded obsession with Gabi makes him a unique villain in the current television landscape. He has no overarching politics, no broader plan. There is no reasoning with him nor any possible outcome to this situation other than Gabi joining him.

While Gabi has to worry about solving her cases, saving lives, managing the betrayal her friends feel at her having kept Sir captive, and​​​​​​​ rescuing Lacey from Sir, Sir only has to worry about how and when he will finally possess Gabi again. Every move Gabi makes must be tailored with him in mind. She can't anger him for fear he'll hurt Lacey or someone else. She can't fake affection to trick him because​​​​​​​ he knows her too well. And even if she did, her encouragement of his delusions could have dire consequences. Their game is a delicate one, where Sir has a seemingly infinite pool of pawns to dispose of while Gabi is stuck trying to keep the people she cares about safe.

The Horror of 'Found' Isn't Always Literal

Close

While the prospect of being hunted by your former kidnapper, turned captive, turned madman on the loose is terrifying enough, the horror of Found isn't always directly physical. While Sir certainly threatens the material health and safety of Gabi and her friends, he also poses a spiritual threat to Gabi's moral core. Gabi is already somewhat morally gray as a character. She employs morally and legally dubious methods to solve her cases even without the help of Sir. And there is an obvious moral questionability to her having kept him captive at all. While some could argue it is an act of revenge, Gabi isn't Sir's only victim. And there's an inherent betrayal in Gabi knowing his whereabouts for all of Season 1, while Lacey, another of Sir's victims, lives in fear of his re-emergence.

While Gabi is already a morally gray character, the game Sir has set upon her is all but designed to push her farther and farther into the black. Gabi is stretched thin between each new missing person's case she takes on while trying to get Lacey back. Her friends all feel varying degrees of anger and betrayal due to her actions.​​​​​​​ She has lost the power she once held over Sir in her basement. Everyone she cares about now knows what she's capable of. Gabi is in a position where she's​​​​​​​ slowly being isolated from every support structure she's fought tooth and nail to build for herself in the twenty years since her initial abduction. And with the weight of Lacey's re-abduction and Sir's newfound freedom weighing on her shoulders, Gabi will only be​​​​​​​ forced to make worse and worse decisions until something gives. Whether that something is her sense of self and moral center or the life of one of her friends remains to be seen. But Found channels an abject spiritual horror in the game between Gabi and Sir. There are far more things to lose here than simply life itself. And, horrifyingly, there is a good chance Gabi has already lost any remnants of the version of herself that existed before this dark game began.

It's telling that Sir's main method of damage seems to be poisoning or drugging. It is an apt metaphor for the nature of his control over Gabi. It isn't enough to simply strong-arm her into behaving— though he did plenty of that during her initial abduction. He also has to corrupt her from within until the only person who could ever accept or understand Gabi is Sir. And if he succeeds, she'll have lost far more than her freedom.

Found (2023) Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network NBC Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Expand

Found is currently available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock