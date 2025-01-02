Despite being two different characters, Kevin Ball (Steve Howey) and Veronica Fisher (Shanola Hampton) existed as a unit on the Showtime hit show Shameless. It was always Kev and V, and for fans of the show, it must have taken a while before they stopped expecting a V for every Kev they heard after the show ended. It's been nearly four years since the series ended, and its stars moved on to other projects. Howey starred in the television adaptation of True Lies, which lasted for a single season, while Hampton plays Gabi Mosley in the NBC hit series Found. Howey recently appeared on Happy's Place, reuniting him with his Reba costars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman. TV Insider talked to the actor about possibly moving a door down for a guest star role on Found, which airs on the same network. Howey previewed the biggest challenge with this proposition, saying,

“Would I ever do a guest spot on that show? I don’t know. And here’s why. The Kev and Veronica relationship, us two together for over a decade, for eleven seasons, it’s pretty iconic. We’ve been talked about as one of the best couples in television history. There’s a lot of weight on that.”

Steve Howey Doesn't Think a Guest Star Role on 'Found' Is a Good Idea

Image via NBC

Indeed, many viewers associate the actors with the characters they embodied for over a decade, and Howey didn't think it would be beneficial to appear on screen in another way. “To have us on camera together… I think it would be weird for fans. It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Kev and V,’ and then I’m playing some kidnapper or cop," Howey said, previewing the most probable role he would play as a guest star in the missing persons procedural. However, "I’ll say, never say never,” he added, hinting at a possible chance, however slim.

Found resumes on January 16 with Episode 9, "Missing While Targeted." The team jumps into action "when a recovering drug addict goes missing, [and] his girlfriend turns to M&A, but interference from outside forces complicates their investigation." Elsewhere, "Sir uncovers a shocking secret about one of M&A’s allies, and one of the team members is critically injured." Apart from Hampton, Found stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Sir/Hugh), Kelli Williams (Margaret), Brett Dalton (Trent), Gabrielle Walsh (Lacey), Arlen Escarpeta (Zeke), and Karan Oberoi (Dhan).

Tune in to NBC on January 16 to watch "Missing While Targeted" when the episode airs at 10 pm ET after new episodes of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved Found Release Date October 3, 2023 Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Kelli Williams , Arlen Escarpeta , Brett Dalton , Gabrielle Walsh , Karan Oberoi Seasons 2 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock