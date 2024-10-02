It has become more common in recent years for television shows to feature protagonists that carry some darkness inside them. And there has also definitely been an influx of antiheroes who display some questionable morals. Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), from NBC's Found, has joined the pantheon of these types of people, like Tony Soprano and Walter White. We love to root for them, but we don't always agree with their choices or their actions. In this thrilling psychological drama, viewers learn that Gabi was kidnapped as a teenager by a man named Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), who kept her in a remote location for years before she escaped. Gabi has since become a crusader who works to find other missing individuals through her organization, Mosely and Associates (M&A). But Gabi is also hiding a gigantic secret from the people she's closest to.

In its first season, which premiered in October 2023, Found reveals that Gabi has actually been holding Sir captive in her basement. He was once her high school teacher, then her kidnapper, and now Gabi is the one imprisoning him. The victim has become the perpetrator. The most disturbing part of the series (even more than the fact that someone has a man chained up in their home) is the twisted relationship that exists between Gabi and Sir. It is a cat-and-mouse game, where the balance of power constantly shifts (although maybe it's more accurate to say that Sir is always somehow in control, and Gabi just doesn't realize it). Sir is also key to Gabi's investigations; he often provides helpful insights into her cases, since he has the mind of an abductor.

Gabi has a loyal team of friends that work with her, including a human lie detector, Margaret (Kelli Williams); the mysterious, yet loyal, Dhan (Karan Oberoi); and a hacker with agoraphobia, Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta). Gabi is also close with a woman named Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), who spent time in captivity with Gabi when they were young. Gabi spends the first season trying feverishly to keep her secret hidden, while working cases to bring missing individuals home. But a major twist has now set up the series for an exciting Season 2.

Sir Poses a Very Real Threat in the 'Found' Season 1 Finale

In the biggest shocker of Season 1, Sir escapes from the basement where Gabi has been holding him. It is also pretty surprising to learn that he most likely could have escaped at any time (which even furthers the idea that their strange and perverse bond was the only thing truly keeping him there). In the final episode, Lacey's dog, Cruiser, gets really sick, and the vet confirms that her pup has been poisoned. Not only has the rat poison Gabi keeps under the kitchen sink gone missing, but it's also revealed in a flashback scene that Sir once poisoned one of Gabi's classmates who was teasing her. This is an important distinction about Sir's character; obviously, he's willing to kidnap children, and that makes him a seriously bad dude. But this information also indicates that he's willing to cause bodily harm to people (and animals!) if it means that he can manipulate a situation to his liking. This makes Sir even more dangerous than was previously believed.

And to up the ante further, the Season 1 finale ends with Lacey arriving home and the camera panning to show Sir hiding behind a door. This brings up the question: would Sir actually kill Lacey? He did threaten Gabi in Episode 8 that if she ever ended their 'partnership' or tried to turn him in, he would kill Lacey. Was this just an empty threat, or could he follow through? Gabi would be devastated if anything happened to Lacey, especially if it was her actions that led to Sir taking this drastic step. Even if Sir just wants to talk to Lacey, her sense of security is already super fragile. It would be horrifying for her to find out that Sir was able to enter her home so easily, without her knowing. No matter what happens, Gabi has reintroduced Sir right back into Lacey's life without her consent.

The Future of M&A Is in Jeopardy on 'Found'

Close

Besides Sir, the other major upheaval in Gabi's life also happens in the Season 1 finale. Although Sir helps Gabi and the team locate a missing teen, Gabi realizes that Sir is never going to leave her alone. Even though part of her would love to be rid of him for good, their fates will always be intertwined now. So, Gabi decides to come clean to her team, confessing that she's kept Sir chained in her basement. The team is shocked by her admission, and understandably, they feel betrayed by Gabi's actions. One by one, they leave her, and the scene ends with Gabi sobbing and collapsing on the floor of the M&A office. She knows that she has broken their trust, especially since these individuals are people who have already dealt with a lot of trauma in their own lives.

What does Gabi's confession mean for the future of her company? Will she still be able to carry on her important work of locating missing people? Gabi has always been determined to bring awareness to the plight of missing individuals, especially people of color, women, and children (who are often forgotten about by law enforcement or the media). But her confession will likely make this work much more difficult since she might not have any staff left to help her. Margaret has come a long way in her healing (she's not spending every waking moment at the bus station where her son disappeared), and she's even working on developing a better relationship with her daughter. Will she be willing to sacrifice her own mental health to keep working with Gabi? Plus, she can always tell when people are lying; will she doubt her own abilities after learning that Gabi had this gigantic secret that Margaret didn't pick up on? When it comes to Dhan, he has always been loyal to Gabi, but it's possible he'll start to question whether involving himself in her life is really still the smart thing to do. Gabi is an incredibly strong woman, but it's also clear that she needs her team in order to work on these cases and to keep functioning in her daily life. She will need to spend a lot of time and energy making things up to the people she has hurt.

Now that Gabi has been virtually abandoned by everyone she cares about (even Sir is no longer under her roof), she will obviously not be in a good place when the show resumes on October 3. Gabi already exists in a delicate emotional state most of the time, even when she's projecting a certain confidence and strength to the outside world. Will she be able to recover from the calamitous events of the Season 1 finale? She'll need to rebuild her relationships with Lacey, Dhan, Margaret, Zeke, and her potential love interest, Mark (Brett Dalton). And, of course, she'll need to avoid falling into whatever trap Sir has planned for her. There's no way that Sir will just ride off into the sunset and forget about Gabi; their toxic connection is much too strong for that. No matter how Gabi decides to move forward, it will be a messy and complicated path heading into Season 2.

Season 1 of Found is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Season 2 will premiere on October 3 on NBC.

Found (2023) Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network NBC Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Expand

Watch on Peacock