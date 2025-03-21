[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Found.]

The NBC series Found follows Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), a kidnapping survivor turned advocate for the missing who had been keeping the monster that haunted her nightmares chained in her basement until his escape. Now captured and awaiting trial, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is becoming so increasingly frustrated that he’s being ignored by the object of his obsession that he’s even reached out to Heavy Boots, aka Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton), who’s trying to resist being drawn into his game of tricks and manipulation. But that proves to be even more difficult when he finds out that the woman he's been dating (Danielle Savre) is now defending him as his lawyer.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Dalton talked about what it's been like for Trent to face off with Sir, the frustration of dealing with someone who’s always 10 steps ahead, what he enjoys about playing a good guy like Trent after having played Ward on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., that his feelings for Gabi really blind him in a lot of ways, how he was unaware of the way things would play out between Trent and Heather, whether Trent would break the rules to get rid of Sir, and how delightful it is to play scenes with Gosselaar.

Every Time 'Found's Sir Faces Off With Trent, It's a Battle of Wits in Which He's Always Ahead

"It is incredibly frustrating."

Image via NBC

Collider: Since finding out about Gabi’s lie, Trent has been very conflicted between his duty as a cop and his loyalty to Gabi and her team. There’s been a lot of conflict going on for your character. How much do you think actually facing Sir in person has changed his feelings about things? Did that help put things in perspective in a different way than just what he thought it would be?

BRETT DALTON: He’s such a slippery character. I feel like every time I walk into the jail, it’s a battle. It’s a battle of wits. There are just so many things going on that are said and unsaid. He is so smart and calculating. There are moments when Trent feels that he’s got one over on Sir, only to find out that Sir is actually 10 steps ahead. It’s tough. It’s frustrating. It’s somebody who seems to just be ahead of the game or even playing a different game entirely. It is incredibly frustrating. I’m sure Trent thought that as soon as he was in jail, this would all stop, but instead, it just keeps going. We saw a moment, in the last episode, that there’s an uneasy alliance with Sir, as well, because he may have information about certain things. He is the problem that won’t go away. It’s a very interesting game to play. But if we were interviewing Trent right now, I’m sure he would say, “It’s not interesting at all. It’s incredibly frustrating. And I wish it would all just end.”

What is it like for you to play someone who is a good guy, who tries to do the right thing, and who has the moral compass? People talk about bad guys being more fun, but as someone who has played them both, what do you enjoy most about playing Trent?

DALTON: You’re right, I have played both sides, and bad guys have a lot of fun. That is facts. What can I say? They get to play by their own rules. And Trent is a guy who very much plays by the rules already in place. It’s good to see someone still coming from a good place, using the tools at his disposal and also doing the right thing. He may actually be swimming against the tide in a lot of this stuff, but to see someone valiantly trying and oftentimes succeeding in bringing justice is heroic. I’m not saying that I am playing a hero, I’m saying the effort itself is heroic and it’s nice to at least strive for that. We are never going to win one hundred percent of the time, but if we try, we just might some of the time, which is really good. That is what bonds him and Gabi and everyone who are imperfect characters working in an imperfect system in an imperfect world and still doing their best to do the right thing. It’s good to play. It’s interesting when somebody who is so kind and surefooted and pure-hearted comes up against his own system, or maybe his own, beliefs or biases, and we constantly see him make the right choice. It’s fun. There’s still conflict there. Nobody’s perfect. There are some bumps along the way.

Trent's Feelings for Gabi Blind Him in Season 2 of 'Found'

"Trent lets Gabi get away with a lot."