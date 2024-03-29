The Big Picture Dionne Gipson joins Found Season 2 as a recurring character close to lead Gabi Mosely, played by Shanola Hampton.

Dionne Gipson, known for playing Mallory Madden on NCIS has just bagged a role on Found Season 2. The NBC crime drama focuses on recovery specialist Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her crisis management team who work to find missing people who the system has overlooked. Gipson is set to play the role of a recurring character who is close to Gabi.

While the exact details and identity of Gipson’s character haven't been revealed, Found Season 2 is going to pick up after the shocking twist in the Season 1 finale. After Gabi’s kidnapper Hugh Evans, aka Sir, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved By The Bell) manages to escape captivity, the stakes in Season 2 are expected to be higher than ever. With the entire crew finding out about Gabi’s abduction of Evans, the fallout of her actions is expected to kick off Season 2.

Other cast members returning for the show’s second season include Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, Brett Dalton as Mark Trent, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey Quinn, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace, and Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hampton revealed that fans can expect an even bigger and more fleshed-out story in the new season, which is going to feature 22 episodes compared to the 13 in Season 1.

There’s No Going Back to Normal in ‘Found’ Season 2, Says Hampton

Hampton has also gone on the record to praise showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll for her storytelling, revealing that the developments in the Season 1 finale are going to shake up the team dynamics in Found Season 2. After Gabi’s big reveal, Dhan is the only person who chooses to stay with her, while the rest of the crew walks out. According to Hampton, “There’s no going back to normal. It’s, what’s the new normal? And I’m excited that we get to discover that all together in season two, and my character will have to deal as you’re supposed to.”

Hampton also revealed that the production for Found Season 2 kicked off in the first week of March 2024 in Atlanta. The actress also spoke about how the positive response to the show has started a conversation about missing people in underserved communities. To her, that’s where the true impact of Found lies. To her, playing the character of Gabi Mosely is as refreshing and real as it gets!

At the moment, there is no official release date for Found Season 2 but going by Carroll’s word, whenever the show comes back, things will be more dangerous than ever before.

Found Season 1 is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Found (2023) Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network NBC Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll

