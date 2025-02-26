Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 13 of Found.Found’s newest episode hits it out of the park. Season 2, Episode 13, features a nail-biting case-of-the-week, new questions about Jamie's kidnapping, and the continued cat-and-mouse game between series protagonist Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and her now-imprisoned kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Found continues to provide its audience with nothing but intrigue and thrills. But one plot point it is not selling me on is the supposed death of Christian Evans (Michael Cassidy), Sir's brother.

Christian's in Trouble but That Doesn't Mean He's Guilty

Christian Evans has been in a bit of a pickle all season. His brother, Hugh "Sir" Evans, an infamous kidnapper and stalker, is now out and about terrorizing Gabi and her friends in an attempt to get Gabi to run off together with him to the Netherlands. Christian's helped where he could with tracking down his brother this time, but his efforts have been of little use. And though Christian obviously has a fraught relationship with his brother and has maintained all season that he is nothing like his brother, things aren't looking good for him.

Sir's obviously working with an accomplice. We have our own theories about Sir's accomplice. But though Gabi may believe he's innocent, the evidence of Christian's supposed guilt keeps stacking up. Someone left gum with DNA ties to Sir at the farmhouse. Someone shot Heather Tollin, a criminal defense attorney currently entangled with Detective Mark Trent. Someone left a threatening message at Gabi's house. While these incidents are obviously suspicious to Gabi and the audience, they appear as damning evidence to Trent and the DCPD.

We know Christian is scared of his brother. And we know he worked with Sir enough to pass a message to Gabi earlier in the season and help Sir when Lacey wounded him. But we also know that he tried to stop Sir before he could make an attempt at kidnapping Gabi again. Gabi believes in Christian's innocence, and there are enough red flags to at least call into question his supposed guilt.

Gabi Doesn't Seem That Upset About Christian's 'Death'

Speaking of Gabi, the way we find out about Christian's "death" is a bit suspicious. We, the audience, don't see Christian die. All we see is Gabi tell Sir that Christian killed himself before he could be found. And while Gabi isn't happy to deliver the news, she's not exactly sad either — which is strange, considering she believed in Christian's innocence.

Additionally, Found made sure to emphasize the extent to which Gabi mourns all the missing people who died before she could find them. Gabi does not judge her clients or discriminate in who she deems worthy of being found. A core tenant of her philosophy is that everyone deserves to be found, everyone deserves to come home. She even has a private room in her home where she mourns those she's lost by putting their picture on the wall and lighting a candle for them. And yet, despite the fact this very episode emphasized the existence of this room by having the accomplice threaten Gabi by putting her photo on the wall, we never see her put Christian's photo up. Gabi is the character we discover Christian's "death" through, yet she isn't mourning him at all.

If Christian's Not Dead, Then Where Is He?