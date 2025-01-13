Danielle Savre is the latest actor to join Found Season 2. Her character, Heather Tolin. is set to debut in Found Season 2, Episode 15, "Missing While Seeking Asylum." Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll spoke to TV Insider about the upcoming second half of the missing-persons drama. She discussed Savre's character, who "is an unapologetic badass lawyer." When she interacts with the other characters, Heather admits she is interested in pursuing something romantic with Trent (Brett Dalton), developing a love triangle between Gabi (Shanola Hampton), Trent, and herself. However, Found always features rich twists, something Okoro Carroll teased about Heather, saying:

"Now because it is Found, none of our characters are ever fully, fully what they seem, and so we will find that Heather is going to end up much more connected to M&A, to the world they move in, and really sort of become this adversary for Gabi beyond the love triangle that is Heather, Gabi, and Trent."

What's on the Horizon in 'Found' Season 2?

Image via NBC

Found enters the second half as Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) continues his games with Gabi. According to the showrunner, some huge things are planned as Sir reveals a secret project he's been working on. Gabi is shocked by the bombshell dropped on her about one member of M&A. Sir is keen on destroying the world Gabi has built for herself so that she may return to him, as he believes her rightful place is with him.

Gabi has never been known to take punches while lying down, but a showdown at the high school will leave her shaken. "There will be a Gabi-Sir encounter in that high school, and what comes out of that encounter is something that actually rocks the foundation of her world and will have a ripple effect through multiple episodes over the course of the back half of the season," Okoro Carroll teased. A new episode of Found, "Missing While Targeted," airs this Thursday, and the logline below teases explosive developments.

"When a recovering drug addict goes missing, his girlfriend turns to M&A, but interference from outside forces complicates their investigation. Sir uncovers a shocking secret about one of M&A’s allies. One of the team members is critically injured."

Tune in to NBC this Thursday to catch the midseason premiere of the Found Season 2. You can also catch up with past episodes on Peacock before new ones resume.

Your changes have been saved Found Release Date October 3, 2023 Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Kelli Williams , Arlen Escarpeta , Brett Dalton , Gabrielle Walsh , Karan Oberoi Seasons 2 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK