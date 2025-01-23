There are only a few episodes left in the second season of the fan-favorite NBC series, Found, and Collider has an exclusive first look at the tenth episode that’s set to air tonight, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Titled “Missing While Outed,” the episode will follow a fraternity hazing ritual gone horribly wrong. The prank in question sees the brothers outing a fellow college student who goes missing shortly after their cruel joke. On the outside of this week’s primary case, Gabi (Shanola Hampton) is facing stressors of her own thanks to her arrest for the abduction of her ex-kidnapper, Sir (Mark Paul Gosselaar), who escaped his confines at the end of the first season and is now on the hunt for Gabi.

In our exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode of Found, the team at M&A are gathered in their war room to review their latest case. Disgusted by the acts of the fraternity brothers, Gabi breaks down the humiliation that the young man faced before he seemingly disappeared without a trace. While Gabi loudly voices her concern for the student after the other members of the fraternity have returned to classes, both Margaret (Kelli Williams) and Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) voice their belief that not enough time has passed for the alarm bells to go off. Instead, they suggest that Gabi face the real elephant in the room — the fact that Sir is on the run. Shaking her co-workers off, Gabi digs into the facts about their latest missing person and the team unites under one solid mission — find the college student before it’s too late.

The Promising Future of ‘Found’

As the second season of Found continues to draw in viewers both new and returning, audiences might be wondering just how long the creative team sees the work of M&A going. According to Hampton, if showrunner and creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll has anything to say about it, the series has at least three more seasons where that came from. Speaking with Collider’s Christina Radish back in November, Found’s leading lady spoke to the show’s success and its probable longevity, saying:

“An artistic vision is what it takes. It takes seeing past the first season. Our showrunner, NK, already has five seasons in her mind. It’s very thought out. It’s very felt out. More than anything, you can feel the energy because it comes from a place that has already had so much thought behind it.”

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode of Found above and watch it on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT with streaming to follow on Peacock.

Found Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Kelli Williams , Arlen Escarpeta , Brett Dalton , Gabrielle Walsh , Karan Oberoi Seasons 2 Character(s) Margaret Reed , Betty , Gabi Mosley , Mark , Stephanie 'Annie' Lopez , Denae Wagon , Wayne Hall , Aisha Carter , Mark Trent , Lacey Quinn , Zeke Wallace , Dhan Rana , Hugh "Sir" Evans , Maxwell Pierce , Tony Mallory , Gabi Mosely , Shaker , Paula Chapman , Jinny Coe , Tony Edwards , Patrick Edwards , Yvette Jones , Richard Mosely , Larry Evans , Chelsea Nima Producers David Madden , Greg Berlanti , Nkechi Okoro Carroll , Sarah Schechter , Shanola Hampton Writers Nkechi Okoro Carroll , Jennifer King Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors DeMane Davis Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Expand

