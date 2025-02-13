NBC's Found has always revolved around the dynamic between Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Originally kidnapped by Sir as a young girl, Gabi turned the tables on her abductor as an adult and locked him away in her basement, secretly using his expertise to help other victims like her. Now that the cat's out of the bag in Season 2, Sir has since escaped imprisonment, and both have landed in the hands of the authorities. The latest episode is looking back at how their unusual partnership began. Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek that shows the moment Sir was dragged to his new, temporary home and threatened by his former abductee.

The footage doesn't let viewers see much to begin with, as it shows the perspective of Sir. With a bag over his head, he can just overhear a conversation between Gabi and a man who helped her abduct Sir and bring her to her home. The individual tells Gabi how to hold her gun and ultimately fire if she wants to get revenge nearly 20 years after her life was forever changed by the kidnapper. Once he can see his surroundings, the panic begins to set in as Gabi stands over him with a silenced pistol, and we get an indicator that these events are taking place 282 days before his escape. Judging by her cold demeanor, the plastic lining the floor, and her assertion that he'll soon be burning in hell, she's more than ready to shoot him and be done with it. How the situation ultimately resolves with Sir alive, however, won't be revealed until tonight's episode airs.

Episode 12, titled "Missing While Misidentified," is all about the past and present colliding as Gabi is about to face justice. Though she's used her connection for good, it was also a betrayal of her colleagues and a serious crime that seems destined to send her behind bars now that Sir is recaptured. The truth will be fully revealed about how Sir's captivity began in the ever-evolving case against her and, amid it all, Gabi will struggle to make amends with those she's hurt. Sir also has a confession that could change everything though. While that unfolds, the episode also has new information about Jamie's abduction, following up on the previous episode's major cliffhanger that saw Margaret (Kelli Williams) meet a man (Parker Queenan) claiming to be her long-lost son.

'Found' Season 2 Has Plenty More Tricks Up Its Sleeve

We've only just crossed the halfway mark of Season 2, yet it feels like the series has hit an inflection point. Hampton's dedicated, yet criminal public relations specialist spent all of Season 1 fighting with her crisis management team to ensure no missing people out of the 600,000 reported every year are forgotten. Yet, the cat-and-mouse game between her and her personal boogeyman has come to an end for now, as she also prepares to face consequences. While she managed to outsmart the master manipulator and take round 1 from him, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll assured Collider that this was only the beginning. In an interview with Christina Radish for the site, she teased that Sir may have something up his sleeve and, after Episode 11, he's bound for a face-off with Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton):

...Sir has been waiting for this moment because Heavy Boots is the bane of his existence. So, in Episode 12, we’re gonna get those moments with Trent and Sir, which is gonna be very exciting to watch. It’s what we’ve all been, quite frankly, waiting for."

Found Season 2, Episode 12 airs tonight on NBC at 10 p.m. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.