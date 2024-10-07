Season 2 of Found is finally here, and it couldn't have started with a much bigger bang. After escaping from Gabi's (Shanola Hampton) basement in the Season 1 finale, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) struck her friends while the Mosely & Associates gang was divided and kidnapped Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh). With her colleagues still reeling from the reveal of her dark secret and the future of the group in jeopardy, Gabi tries to rally everyone together to save one of their own and is given just 72 hours to find her tormentor before she gets slapped in cuffs herself. Luckily, she appears to be getting closer in Episode 2. Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek that picks up with Gabi at the payphone where she ended the premiere as Sir makes contact.

The clip begins with a menacing Sir jogging Gabi's memories about the first step in a hostage case — getting proof of life. He left a clue for her near the phone but finding it has the investigator vexed. With some almost friendly encouragement from her tormentor, he points her toward a nearby bench where a phonebook is stashed that happens to have a recent photo of Lacey between its pages. It isn't enough to satisfy Gabi, but when she tries to put the screws to Sir, he affirms that he is in control, from the non-lethal nature of Zeke's (Arlen Escapeta) poisoning to the state of Lacey's life. Though he claims he's not a killer, he says he wants nothing from Gabi other than to make her suffer after she ended their partnership. He did make one slip up, though, in pointing out that Gabi was searching in the wrong location, meaning he had eyes on her nearby.

Episode 2, titled "Missing While Difficult," has other pressures weighing on M&A aside from Lacey. Amid their desperate search for their colleague and Sir, a black newborn baby is abducted from the hospital. Further complicating matters is that one of Sir's old associates pops up at M&A, presumably with some vital information about their target. Everything weighs on Margaret (Kelli Williams) to the point of a messy public breakdown. As the tension keeps rising, it will only get harder for the members of M&A to hold things together.

'Found' Is Still Making a Name for Itself on NBC

If Season 1 established a strong Silence of the Lambs-like formula for Found, Season 2 is completely rewriting the book with Sir's escape, turning Gabi's dark secret into her worst nightmare. The procedural's first run last year was a hit for the network, with strong viewership making it the top-performing new show at the time and making the renewal decision a slam dunk. As series creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll continues to introduce new twists and turns to this cat-and-mouse game, there's hope the show can continue drawing eyes to see what happens next between Gabi and Sir. Of course, each episode will still have plenty of other missing persons cases to solve amid all the drama with Sir and M&A and Carroll will continue to guide it all forward as showrunner with Sonay Hoffman.

Found Episode 2 airs on October 10 on NBC. New episodes hit the airwaves every Thursday and arrive on Peacock the following day. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

