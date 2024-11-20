Kelli Williams (Lie to Me) is having some awful flashbacks Collider's exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode of NBC’s Found. Crashing for the moment at the home of her co-worker, Dhan Rana (Karan Oberoi), Williams’ Margaret Reed is having a difficult time with memories stemming from the disappearance of her son more than a decade earlier. Filling out a crossword puzzle, Margaret is mentally brought back to an earlier time in her life when her missing child, Jamie, was vying for her attention. Snapping out of her daze at the sound of the teapot coming to a boil, Margaret realizes she’s been daydreaming in Dhan’s living room. She and Dhan exchange a few words about her being a welcome guest in his home before Margaret heads off to take a shower before her breakfast meet-up with her daughter. The latest episode in the Shanola Hampton-led series arrives on Thursday, November 21.

Now in its second season, Found has captivated audiences with its intense storylines all stemming from the cold, hard, and unfortunate reality that in any year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States. Beyond that, the procedural series has set out to put a spotlight on the people of color who make up more than half of that gargantuan number. The show stars Hampton as Gabi Mosely, a public relations specialist and the owner of Mosely & Associates, a firm whose mission statement is to reunite missing people with their families — particularly those who have been overlooked by law enforcement. Drawn to the industry of helping people, Gabi is a survivor herself, having been kidnapped as a teenager and held captive for over a year by a man known as Hugh “Sir” Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Flipping the script, Gabi tracks her abuser down, kidnaps him, and uses his knowledge to better understand how these types of sociopaths work.

Meet ‘Found’s Outstanding Ensemble

Filling out the rest of Found’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Gabrielle Walsh (The Vampire Diaries), Danielle Savre (Bring It On: All or Nothing), Arlen Escarpeta (Final Destination 5), Michael Cassidy (Men at Work) and Dionne Gipson (My Divorce Party). The series hails from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who previously delivered audiences a solid mix of sports and drama as the creator of the All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming. Along with her work as the leading character, Hampton also joins the series as its producer, while Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn fill out the executive production team.

You can check out the exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of Found above and tune in on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens next. Previous episodes of Found are available to stream on Peacock.

