Station 19 alum Danielle Savre debuts on Found in Episode 9 of Season 2, titled "Missing While Targeted." This is earlier than her anticipated debut in Episode 15, "Missing While Seeking Asylum." She plays Heather Tolin, a lawyer who becomes entangled in the lives of the M&A team, especially with Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and Trent (Brett Dalton). Just how deeply entangled is she? Gabi is out; Heather is in. After years of pining after Gabi without much acknowledgment, Trent is ready to move on. He moves on with Heather as they begin a relationship that will undoubtedly cause some drama, even though it might be good for him. NBC released some images of Savre in the character of Heather, and right off the bat, her relationship with Trent is quickly gaining steam as they are insinuated to have spent the night together. Meanwhile, M&A is busy trying to find a missing addict, per the official episode logline below.

"When a recovering drug addict goes missing, his girlfriend turns to M&A, but interference from outside forces complicates their investigation. Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) uncovers a shocking secret about one of M&A’s allies. One of the team members is critically injured."

A Love Triangle Begins in 'Found' Season 2, Episode 9.

Close

The images above show some sweet moments between Trent and Heather as they wake up in bed together. Based on their appearance, they are ecstatic about the relationship, with Mark playing the dutiful loverboy and bringing Heather a beverage in bed. Even when she leaves, they don't want to leave each other as they lean in for a kiss. According to Found showrunner (via TV Insider) Nkechi Okoro Carroll, "Heather is an unapologetic badass lawyer. She’s a woman who’s not afraid to go after what she wants, and right now that is Trent." She added, discussing how instrumental Heather is to the storyline and characters, saying:

"What a lovely change of pace, to have this gorgeous, brilliant, smart, talented woman be very open and honest about her feelings and what she’s looking for after Trent has spent a season and a half chasing after Gabi, being hurt by Gabi, feeling betrayed by Gabi, which leads him to sort of act outside of himself sometimes. Now, there’s sort of this breath of fresh air of a woman who’s just unapologetic about, I like you, and she has no misgivings about who she is. "Now because it is Found, none of our characters are ever fully, fully what they seem, and so we will find that Heather is going to end up much more connected to M&A, to the world they move in, and really sort of become this adversary for Gabi beyond the love triangle that is Heather, Gabi, and Trent."

Tune in to NBC tonight, Thursday, January 16, to catch the midseason premiere of Found and watch Savre's debut. You can also catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Found Release Date October 3, 2023 Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Kelli Williams , Arlen Escarpeta , Brett Dalton , Gabrielle Walsh , Karan Oberoi Seasons 2 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

WATCH ON PEACOCK