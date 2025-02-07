NBC's Found has been engaging with themes of rehabilitation and redemption a lot in its sophomore season. Series protagonist Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) has been grappling with the consequences of imprisoning her kidnapper and stalker, Hugh "Sir" Evans (Mark Paul Gossellar). Her found family at Mosely & Associates has been forced to reckon with the fact that the woman they put on a pedestal as their savior is flawed and angry and capable of horrible things.

Found has even been delving into questions surrounding Sir's capacity for good, with the in-universe public speculating about whether his choice to save a young girl earlier in the season was indicative of some hidden goodness. But while obviously a serial stalker and kidnapper like Sir is rather irredeemable, Found has also been trying to build toward a redemption of one of its supporting characters that isn't quite earned. Found wants to redeem the character of Ethan (Lee Osorio), but it shouldn't.

Ethan Has Been Unconscionably Cruel to Gabi in 'Found'

As Dhan's (Karan Oberoi) husband, Ethan only exists on the periphery of Mosely & Associates. Season 1 saw Ethan and Gabi's dynamic as warm, but with Season 2 revealing that Gabi had been keeping Sir locked in her basement for nearly a year, things have changed. To be clear, though, Ethan isn't actually angry at Gabi for making his husband party to her abduction of Sir. Ethan resents the lengths Dhan will go to for Gabi and that he was the last to know of Dhan's involvement, not the first. Ethan holds a distinct bitterness towards Gabi over the fact that Dhann sees her as his "savior." But it's not Gabi's fault that M&A puts her on this pedestal, and it's obvious she did play a part in Dhan's recovery after his abduction. Ethan's resentment towards her is misplaced at best, and just bitter and cruel at worst.

Season 2 has seen Gabi just barely claw her way through Sir's escape, Sir's second abduction of her found sister Lacey Quinn (Gabrielle Walsh), Sir's continual villainous taunting of her friends, as well as the week-by-week cases she never turns down. Gabi Mosely is going through a lot right now, and Ethan's response to that has been to use every opportunity to just be nasty to her because of failings in his own marriage. He makes digs at her when he drops off Dhan's lunch, and sends her away from the hospital when Dhan gets shot despite the fact that Dhan would want her there. It's telling that Ethan only half-apologizes to Gabi for his behavior when he needs her to investigate a case he's close to. And even while she's doing him a favor, Ethan still manages to get in little snipes at her about not hiding things from people. Ethan behaves like a jilted lover stuck in a love triangle with his husband's mistress, only Dhan is a gay man and Gabi is a woman. There is no competition here, Ethan just resents anyone his husband relies upon as much as or more than him – and that's not just a problem, it's a giant red flag.

Ethan and Dhan's Relationship Is Anything but Romantic