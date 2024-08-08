The Big Picture Found Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Sir planning to wreak havoc after escaping Gabi's basement.

The dynamic between Sir and Gabi will evolve in the upcoming season, with new challenges and interactions between the characters.

Despite personal turmoil within Mosley and Associates, the team remains focused on their priority mission to save missing people.

Found hit the ground running when the thrilling drama premiered last year. Season 2 is just around the corner, and much of what happened in Season 1 will directly affect Season 2. The biggest thing is that Sir escaped from Gabi's basement in the finale, and according to the trailer for Season 2, he plans to wreak havoc. Series stars Shanola Hampton, Kelli Williams, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar recently spoke to TV Insider about Season 2 and what viewers can expect following the shocking events of the Season 1 finale. Hampton teased the Sir/Gabi dynamic, which is part of the show but will evolve in the upcoming season.

“There’s really a lot of cat and mouse going on, but not where you get to see the characters do their regular cat and mouse face-to-face,” she said, teasing a new avenue for Sir and Gabi's interactions. Sir will have to find new ways to keep Gabi on her toes now that the basement is not an option. Gosselaar said that their connection still exists, but “it’s just in a different form.”

At Mosley and Associates, the genie is out of the bottle. “Margaret feels really betrayed. Everyone does at M&A,” Williams teased the reaction from her character and other M&A team members. The atmosphere will feel "pretty loaded" as each one processes the news and the team struggles to stay cordial. “That was actually quite difficult to be mad at each other most of the first chapter,” Hampton talked about the effect of the story on the cast, who usually get along very well on set.

'Found' Still Has Missing People to Save

Image via NBC

The fact that the lives of several Mosley and Associates members are falling apart is not reason enough for the characters to abandon their priority mission. Hampton talked about how the revelation of Gabi's actions over the past several months will impact her romantic relationship with Trent. "Trent has a really hard time because there was that love there. But I think that because of Gabi, there was never going to be a love story between Gabi and Trent that ended with this happy ending,” she teased a premature end to their story. However, there is no time to dwell on feelings with Sir holding Lacey captive and people knocking on M&A's doors seeking help. Hampton talked about sticking to the theme, saying:

"And that conversation [between Mark and Gabi] comes because it has to. At that point, it just has to come out. 'Let's get it 'cause we're moving on'. Everything about our show is time. We gotta go, we gotta go. We're looking for somebody... somebody's life, so once it's out, we don't hang there. 'Hey, so I did this thing. It's like, this how long I was doing it suck it up, or don't.'"

Found Season 2 premieres on October 3 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

Found (2023) Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network NBC Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK