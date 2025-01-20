Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Found.'NBC’s Found has returned from its winter break with a bang! There are whispers of a serial abductor in the D.C. area, Gabi (Shanola Hampton) facing Sir (Mark Paul Gosselaar) once more, and Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) taking charge. But the most intriguing of what we’ve seen in this episode is the introduction of a new character, Heather (Danielle Savre). A criminal defense attorney, Heather's first introduction is through a steamy hookup with Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton). But could this mysterious new character be more than she seems? We have our theories.

Heather Might Be More Than She Appears on 'Found'

What if Heather is Sir's as-of-yet unseen half-sister, Lena? Mentioned several times in the first half of the season, Lena's been a bit of a mystery herself. Characters reference her, but she isn't shown even in photos. And though we know little of her so far, something we do know is that the Evans siblings tend to have strong jaws. This is remarked upon by Margaret, who identifies Christian as Sir's brother through his strong jaw alone. Heather too shares this trait and looks like she'd fit right in among both Christian and Sir. While there isn't a ton of evidence to support this, it's a bit late in the season to introduce new supporting characters who haven't been previously mentioned. Found pulls a similar move in the introduction of Lacey's father, who made his first appearance in Episode 9 after being previously referenced only in dialogue.

Additionally, Heather's behavior thus far has had some interesting results. After a saucy, one-night stand with Trent, she forgets her bra at his place. While this could be a simple slip of her memory, it conveniently causes Gabi to distance herself from Trent after she spots it. And last time we saw Sir and his unknown accomplice, he was telling them "It's time" while looking over a photo of Trent. Sir is intent on getting Gabi all to himself, and nothing drives a wedge between two lovers quite like a love triangle.

In terms of the episode's timeline, it's significant that Heather is shown leaving Trent's house long before he arrives at the school to intercept Gabi and Sir. An unknown assailant — one we can presume Sir is working with as he seemed to anticipate their arrival — gives Gabi a concussion before Trent arrives. Heather could very well be acting in cahoots with Sir to drive a wedge between Trent and Gabi. Or, her budding relationship with the detective could be an attempt on her part to get access to information. Heather is a criminal defense attorney, after all.

Could Heather Be Working With Sir?