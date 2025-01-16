The second season of Found is all set to bring its midseason premiere on Thursday, January 16 on NBC. The show's return will see the exploration of new stories, and the introduction of a new character, Heather. Played by the Station 19 vet, Danielle Savre, the actress has opened up regarding her new character. There is a lot we do not know about Heather, but all point to the character being an extremely fun one to have on board. Speaking with TV Insider, Savre has teased what she terms an "undeniable" chemistry with fellow Found star, Brett Dalton, who plays Trent, saying:

"I think there’s just an immediate chemistry between them that is undeniable. I think she’s very much intrigued by him. We didn’t get to see that night where they got drinks and how it ended up where they are now. But I think there’s an amazing, very effortless chemistry and attraction between them, probably because — I don’t know why because actually, maybe because of going back to the other word is the mystery between who they are."

"She’s Intrigued By That"

Image via NBC

Heather's introduction is sure to cause some form a love triangle that includes Heather, Trent and the series' lead, Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton). Despite Trent and Gabi having shared more time together, there is a hesitance on the part of Gabi regarding accepting Trent's profession of love. Exactly how Gabi will react to Heather's upcoming open affection for Trent remains to be seen. Speakign further about the pair, Savre reveals that curiousity of the unknown between Heather and Trent will bring them increasingly closer, saying:

"I think it really starts off with, she doesn’t know who he is or what he does fully. I think she’s intrigued by that and he really doesn’t know what she does. I mean, that first scene is such a scene of mystery where these two people that ended up sleeping together and have this chemistry, know really nothing about each other and can that be good or can that lead to something not so great because they really got involved with someone they don’t really know very well? But I think that that part is undeniable. And then from a personal standpoint, it was the scariest scene to shoot my first day of filming. I was like, “Hi, nice to meet you all. You’ve never really done a scene like this on this show, and this is not what this show is about, but here we go.”

The ensemble cast for Found includes Hampton, Savre, Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Michael Cassidy, and Dionne Gipson, among others. Nkechi Okoro Carroll serves as series creator with Hampton serving as its producer. Carroll joins Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn as executive producers on the show.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Found. Catch up with all episodes of the series on Peacock ahead of its return.

Found Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Kelli Williams , Arlen Escarpeta , Brett Dalton , Gabrielle Walsh , Karan Oberoi Seasons 2 Character(s) Margaret Reed , Betty , Gabi Mosley , Mark , Stephanie 'Annie' Lopez , Denae Wagon , Wayne Hall , Aisha Carter , Mark Trent , Lacey Quinn , Zeke Wallace , Dhan Rana , Hugh "Sir" Evans , Maxwell Pierce , Tony Mallory , Gabi Mosely , Shaker , Paula Chapman , Jinny Coe , Tony Edwards , Patrick Edwards , Yvette Jones , Richard Mosely , Larry Evans , Chelsea Nima Producers David Madden , Greg Berlanti , Nkechi Okoro Carroll , Sarah Schechter , Shanola Hampton Writers Nkechi Okoro Carroll , Jennifer King Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors DeMane Davis Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Expand

