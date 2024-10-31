Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Found Season 2.

With a villain like Found's Hugh "Sir" Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar)— an egotistical former English teacher now kidnapper/stalker with an obsession for classical literature that only rivals his obsession with heroine Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), it's easy to slip a few allusions to the greats of literature. Season 1 of the NBC procedural saw references to William Shakespeare's Macbeth and Toni Morrison's Jazz, while Season 2 has made mention of Romeo and Juliet. But are the series' literary allusions hinting at something more?

'Found's Literary References Have Been Clues Before

Season 1 of Found established Sir's favorite play as Julius Caesar — a play infamous for the back-stabbing betrayal of Caesar by heir and son-figure, Brutus — only for Season 2 to have Sir's other kidnapping victim, and the "child" of his false family, Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) literally stab him in the back. The connection is undeniable. If these literary allusions are meant to hint at Found's progression, then Episode 4's mention of Paradise Lost hints at a concerning future for the heroes of our tale.

A 17th-century epic poem by John Milton, Paradise Lost is the definitive "sympathy for the devil" text and one wherein Satan's rebellion has disastrous consequences for humanity. While the reference could mean nothing, Sir has established himself as heavily relating to the villains of classical works before. During a Season 1 flashback to Gabi’s captivity in the farmhouse, one of the scripts Sir forces her to read at dinner discusses the complexity with which Shakespeare wrote homicidal would-be king Macbeth, and how said complexity enables the audience to sympathize with the character despite his crimes.

What Does This 'Paradise Lost' Reference Mean for 'Found' Season 2?

What might it mean if Sir is to, for lack of a better phrase, enter his Paradise Lost era? Well, the original epic poem has a variety of themes and interpretations. But the most relevant dynamic to the storytelling of Found is likely to be that between Satan as the serpent in the garden and Eve. A promotional trailer for Season 2's fifth episode has already teased a conflict between Gabi and her friends at M&A over the use of Sir in solving their cases. In Paradise Lost, Satan tempts Eve to eat the forbidden fruit of knowledge. The connection here is obvious. Like Eve’s choice to devour the forbidden fruit ultimately casts her out from Eden and damns humanity, Gabi’s choice of whether to continue using Sir's advice to solve cases will have disastrous consequences.

Each time Gabi asks Sir for help with solving a case, Gabi loses not only a part of herself but the trust of her friends. A central conflict moving forward is undoubtedly going to be whether Gabi’s friends can forgive and understand the morally dubious choices she makes regarding Sir. Right now, her friends are already holding her at an emotional arm’s length. Even if physically safe from Sir, Gabi is in an extremely emotionally vulnerable place.

But even if Gabi makes the right choice and refuses Sir's advice, that too could prove disastrous. Part of Milton’s infamous characterization of Satan in Paradise Lost is the conflict Satan feels regarding his own choices. During Satan’s rebellion, he is confident and all but smug in his actions. But upon viewing the paradise of Eden for the first time, Satan is in awe of its beauty and realizes the severity of his rebellion against God. He considers, for a moment, repenting but in his pride refuses to beg God’s forgiveness. In this refusal, he determines to spend his existence perverting the good God and his creations have wrought. Similarly, it is very in line with Sir’s characterization to take the presumed rejection of Gabi as carte blanche to escalate his own violence. “Better to reign in Hell, than serve in Heaven” is one of Paradise Lost’s most well-known quotes and perfectly embodies the sunk-cost fallacy Sir seems to buy into regarding the evil of his own actions.

Whatever future Found’s literary references allude to, things are bound to get worse before they get better. Perhaps Sir’s potential role as a Mephistophelian figure is meant to hint at Gabi making some future Faustian bargain. We’ve already seen she’s willing to sacrifice her life to protect her loved ones. What’s a soul? Or, perhaps, as Frankenstein's allusions to Paradise Lost are meant to portend pride being the fall of its horrible villainous man, Found is hinting at the method of Sir’s ultimate defeat. Regardless, as evidenced by Season 2's setup and execution of its Julius Caesar parallels, it’s obvious that the literary references the show drops shouldn't be overlooked.

New episodes of Found Season 2 premiere weekly on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

