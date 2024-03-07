The Big Picture Found Season 2 filming has begun with stars Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar returning to set.

Found was NBC's top-rated drama last season, earning a quick renewal for a second season.

Gabi Mosley's crisis management team ensures no missing person is forgotten, shedding light on a real issue.

Gabi Mosley is back finding missing people as shown by Found star Shanola Hampton. Production for the acclaimed drama began today as Hampton and her co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar returned to set in images shared by Hampton on her Instagram stories. Found was one of the few scripted dramas on TV at the beginning of the season last year. It was NBC's most-watched and top-rated drama for the period, scoring a speedy second season renewal even before the first was done airing. Freshman drama The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin was also renewed for a second season.

In a series of posts, Hampton celebrates Gosselaar's arrival on set, with the caption "And now I'm completely ready for #Season2 #NBCFound #Hesarrived" on a selfie of them both smiling. She then shared a similar picture with the make up crew on set with the caption "Oh the GLAMS!! MY PEOPLE!!!!!!" The smiles on all their faces showed how happy they were to be back together after a long time. Found was set to air in the Spring of 2023 but was moved to the Fall of the same year, meaning that the cast and crew had not seen each other for close to a year. She then shared a picture with Nikhil Paniz, a director on the show.

What Is 'Found' About?

Close

Found can be easily mistaken as a procedural, and it might have elements of one but that's not all it is. It tackles stories about forgotten people in society who, even when they disappear, no one notices because they were never aware of them in the first place. The show uses these characters to make commentary on society and how it fails some people, especially the marginalized. It hooks the viewer in with a great premise, full of twists and turns that make it quite exciting. The show is anchored by performances from a capable cast led by Hampton as Gabi. Gosselaar as Hugh/Sir, Karan Oberoi, Gabrielle Walsh, Kelli Williams, Arlen Escaperta and Brett Dalton. Found is created by Nkechi Okoro Carrol, a creative force behind the All American shows on The CW.

There is currently no release date for Found Season 2. Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

Found (2023) Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network NBC Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Watch on Peacock