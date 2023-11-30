The Big Picture NBC renews hit crime drama series Found for Season 2, which has been a top show with high viewership and positive reviews.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll's vision for the series has been flawlessly executed, thanks to the talented cast, producers, and crews.

The cast expresses their excitement on social media about the renewal, celebrating their hard work being recognized and rewarded.

NBC has been a busy little bee with the early renewal of the hit crime drama series Found. The crime series became NBC’s top show on the platform, with its premiere episodes drawing 10.5M viewers in its first week, per Deadline. The series has also been enjoying a fresh 70% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 61% audience score. With the news of Season 2, Lisa Katz, the NBCUniversal Entertainment President, shared her excitement for the cast and crew of Found, suggesting that intriguing shows like this "are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners, Nkechi Okoro Carroll", as Katz argues that her vision for the series has been "flawlessly" executed. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

From the mind of showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found centers around a public relations specialist Gabi Mosely. She's haunted by her past, as she was once a kidnap victim and was considered a missing person. Gabbi became just another statistic as she joined the countless numbers of missing people of color in the United States. Since getting her life on track, Gabi has dedicated her career to working in crisis management to make sure that these forgotten people are never actually forgotten. Her job is to ensure that there's always someone looking for them, so that they don't get abandoned as she once was.

Her team consists of those who have either been kidnapped themselves or have loved ones that have been through similar trauma. However, things get tricky as audiences learn that this do-gooder may not be so good, as she's hiding a secret in the form of her own kidnapper, Hugh "Sir" Evans. She's trapped him and uses his knowledge to help solve cases while becoming a kidnapper herself.

Who Stars in ‘Found’?

Shanola Hampton (Shameless) powerfully leads the series as Gabi Mosely. Her crisis management team consists of four devoted people as they all share mutual experiences related to missing people. Kelli Williams (Lie To Me) plays Margaret Reed, Gabrielle Walsh (9-1-1) is Lacey Quinn, Arlen Escarpeta (David Makes Man) portrays Zeke Wallace, and Karan Oberoi (Roswell, New Mexico) rounds off the team as Dhan Rana. They're also joined by a police officer named Detective Mark Trent, who is portrayed by Brett Dalton (Agents of SHIELD). And finally, the dark presence of Gabi's original kidnapper, Hugh "Sir" Evans, is portrayed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, most recognizable from his role as the loveable teenage heartthrob Zack Morris in Saved By the Bell.

The cast has enjoyed the news of Found's renewal by NBC, sharing their excitement on social media. Walsh shared her joy on Instagram as she exclaimed how proud she is of her team and that the fans will be seeing a lot more of them in the future. She captions her video with "Big Energy" while celebrating that Season 2 is in the works in a series of Instagram Stories. Oberoi also shared a series of Stories to express his delight, writing "Deserved" and, "It feels amazing to see all our hard work recognized and rewarded. Hats off to me [Found] family. We did it Joe!!" Escarpeta posted a snapshot of his character with the caption "Season 2" followed by star-eyed emojis to express his delight that Found will continue for another season. Dalton and Hampton both posted the announcement on their feed with a shot of renewal announcement alongside the news that The Irrational has been renewed as well.

Found will have a total of 11 episodes in its first season. The series will return on January 9 for its final two episodes. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Season 2.

Found (2023) Gabrielle "Gabi" Mosley, a recovery specialist, and her crisis management team work to find missing people who they believe are overlooked by the system. A kidnapping victim herself as a teenage girl, Gabi secretly kidnapped the man who abducted her, Hugh "Sir" Evans, and has been keeping him locked up in her basement for seven months. Release Date October 3, 2023 Cast Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar Network NBC Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll

