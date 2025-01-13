The second season of Found aired its eighth episode before taking a midseason break. A ton of drama was the staple of the show before its fall finale, and fans can look forward to seeing even more of the story unfold once the show returns on Thursday, January 16 on NBC. Now just a few days away from the series' highly anticipated return, executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll has discussed the potential for a romance between Danielle Savre‘s Heather and Brett Dalton’s Trent.

Savre has only recently been cast in the role of Heather, with the character being described as "a mysterious and ambitious attorney who will become intimately involved in the lives of Gabi Mosely’s team at M&A." Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Okoro discussed Heather's upcoming introduction in Season 2, Episode 15, "Missing While Seeking Asylum," and the potential love triangle that forms between Heather, Trent, and Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton). She shares:

"What I can say is that first of all, Danielle is a phenomenal talent. How lucky are we that we get to get her? Heather is an unapologetic badass lawyer. She’s a woman who’s not afraid to go after what she wants, and right now that is Trent. [Laughs] Also, what a lovely change of pace, to have this gorgeous, brilliant, smart, talented woman be very open and honest about her feelings and what she’s looking for after Trent has spent a season and a half chasing after Gabi, being hurt by Gabi, feeling betrayed by Gabi, which leads him to sort of act outside of himself sometimes. Now, there’s sort of this breath of fresh air of a woman who’s just unapologetic about, I like you, and she has no misgivings about who she is. Now because it is Found, none of our characters are ever fully, fully what they seem, and so we will find that Heather is going to end up much more connected to M&A, to the world they move in, and really sort of become this adversary for Gabi beyond the love triangle that is Heather, Gabi, and Trent."

'Found' Has Even More Stories To Tell

The story of Found is led by series star, Hampton, and the actor equally speaks highly of Savre's addition, calling her character's arrival in a previous interview, one "the audience is going to be really intrigued by." Found is currently in its second season, not even halfway through what is set to be a 22-episode run for which audiences are certainly grateful. Discussing what types of stories we can expect in future episodes of the show, Hampton previously said:

“You’re going to get to see more heartbreak, more fragility, and more putting her needs aside to help others, which is her mission. And just more struggle. More struggle. Confessions. all sorts of things.”

Besides Hampton, Savre, and Dalton, the ensemble cast for Found includes Gabrielle Walsh (The Vampire Diaries), Arlen Escarpeta (Final Destination 5), Michael Cassidy (Men at Work), and Dionne Gipson (My Divorce Party), among others. Carroll serves as series creator with Hampton serving as its producer. Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn all serve as executive producers on the show.

