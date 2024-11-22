Found Season 2 is not even halfway through, and fans have already witnessed a ton of drama at the M&A, with just as much to come. The crime drama recently aired its eighth episode of Season 2 as its fall finale and will return next year for the remaining fourteen. In anticipation, Shanola Hampton recently dropped a significant clue about what's to come for all the characters, including hers, via an interview with TV Insider.

According to the actress, Found Season 2 will tell each character's backstory, thanks to the number of episodes the installment will feature. She shared:

“I think that with the luxury of us having 22 episodes is we get to really get into other relationships and things. And what I know that NK’s [showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll] plan is, is to use our seasons and the luxury that NBC has given us of being able to tell these stories to tell the backstory of each character.”

Starring Hampton as Gabi Mosley, the latest episode of Found saw Margaret (Kelli Williams) continue to struggle with her son Jamie missing and attempting to commit suicide by drowning herself at a beach until Dhan (Karan Oberoi) found her there and convinced her otherwise. The season also ended with Gabi going to meet Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) with the intention of fighting and his “Hello, Gabrielle” over the intercom in the school.

Lots of Struggles Are Coming for Gabi in 'Found' Season 2

Image via NBC

Not only did Hampton tease the backstory of the series' characters, but she also revealed the future of her character, who will experience a lot of struggles in upcoming episodes of Found. In her words:

“You’re going to get to see more heartbreak, more fragility, and more putting her needs aside to help others, which is her mission. And just more struggle. More struggle. Confessions. all sorts of things.”

Meanwhile, the “Missing While Haunted” episode aired on NBC on Thursday, November 21, and its synopsis reads:

Margaret's struggle to suppress memories of Jamie's disappearance triggers emotions she can't ward off; M&A works to track down a mother with a mental illness who has vanished; Zeke's agoraphobia is triggered by an unwanted guest.

Found returns on Thursday, January 16, 2025, on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

Found Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Kelli Williams , Arlen Escarpeta , Brett Dalton , Gabrielle Walsh , Karan Oberoi Network NBC

